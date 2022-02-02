Donald Faison Nabs Mystery Role on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Donald Faison, who has appeared in comic book adaptations Kick-Ass 2 and Josie and the Pussycats, has signed on for an as-yet-unidentified role on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The character, who will be introduced in the season 7 finale, is apparently someone who knows what the Legends do, and is a big fan of their work. Based on a character description, some fans are already starting to speculate that Faison will play a familiar face from the DC Comics lore…and one of the most often-requested characters in the show’s history.

Faison, best known for his role on Scrubs and in the ’90s teen classic Clueless, launched a Scrubs rewatch podcast with co-star Zach Braff, titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends, at the start of the pandemic. He was also cast as Professor Utonium in The CW’s Powerpuff, which is currently being redeveloped after network executives were not satisfied with the original pilot.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider,” said Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, who first broke the story. “We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can’t wait for our fans to see who he’s playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season.”

“I have been a fan of Legends of Tomorrow since the first season, and have always wanted to be a part of the DC Comics universe,” said Faison in a statement to EW. “I’m excited to join such a talented cast.”

So…all that said, who is Faison playing? All we have is the description to go on, but it seems like a pretty easy one to guess, unless there’s a misdirect going on. Check it out:

“The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn’t offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!”

If “golden years” and “ego needs a boost” aren’t enough of a hint for you, fans are already starting to speculate that Faison will play Booster Gold. Real name Michael Jon Carter, Booster was a disgraced 25th Century college football player who ended up working at a museum. Stealing a number of superhero-related relics from the museum, he traveled back in time to make a name for himself as a superhero.

In the present day DC Universe, Booster pays for food, shelter, and the costs of being a superhero by taking on sponsorship deals and endorsements, earning a reputation as a sellout. After a few years with the Justice League, Booster was inducted into the Time Masters by Rip Hunter, the same man who founded the Legends on TV. In the comics, Rip is actually the son of Booster Gold and an unidentified woman, although only Rip and the readers — not Booster, or any other fellow time travelers — know that.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Batwoman.