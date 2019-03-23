‘Doom Patrol’: The Team Needs to Work it Out in New “Therapy Patrol” Promo

Niles Caulder’s little family of misfit heroes have been through a lot in the first season of DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol and the season isn’t quite at the halfway point yet. The team has dealt with their beloved Chief being kidnapped by Mr. Nobody, Cloverton being sucked into a dimension housed inside an actual donkey, a creepy Nazi scientist, the actual end of the world via death cult, and the heartbreaking discovery of Caulder’s first team. Might be time for some group therapy and that’s exactly what they get in a preview for next week’s episode.

In the promo for “Therapy Patrol”, which you can check out in the video up top, it’s not just Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) who is need of a little therapy. Rita (April Bowlby), Cliff (Brendan Fraser) and Vic (Joivan Wade) all have things they need to work out, too. Larry (Matt Bomer) isn’t featured in the trailer, but we can safely assume he has stuff to work out as well considering his fraught relationship with the Negative Spirit inhabiting him.

The heroes needing therapy — or at least needing to work through the traumatic and complex experiences they have collectively and independently — is just the latest way the DC Universe series is exploring difficult topics, such as mental health. Depression, grief, and PTSD are all common themes on Doom Patrol and for Guerrero, it’s something that she previously told ComicBook.com that she loves being able to work with.

“But I think that we’re looking to sort of like enter a world like this that makes us think a little bit,” she continued. “I love the characters because everyone is sort of grappling with a deep rooted issue that has nothing to do with one another and has nothing to do with their present status, it has to do with something they haven’t dealt with that has occurred to them in their past and I like dissecting the human brain, I think that’s the most challenging and I think that mental health is something we don’t talk enough about anywhere around the world, and in this country and I think that the show is just a big therapy session for all the characters and so the mind is beautiful, the mind is scary, I love that we get to dissect it on the show.”

Doom Patrol is now streaming on DC Universe with new episodes launching every Friday. “Therapy Patrol” debuts March 29.

Are you keeping up with Doom Patrol? Let us know your thoughts about this “Therapy Patrol” preview or any episode of the series in the comments below.

