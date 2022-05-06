Ryan Reynolds' Mom Joins Actor in New Aviation Gin Ad for Mother's Day

✖

Ryan Reynolds is back with another ad, and this one is extra special. The actor known for playing Deadpool owns Aviation Gin and often makes holiday-themed ads for the company. Last year, Reynolds revealed a new drink called "The Vasectomy" in honor of Father's Day, and now he's back to celebrate Mother's Day with a special guest. In the newest Aviation ad, Reynolds is joined by his mother, Tammy Reynolds, to share the recipe for a drink called Mother's Ruin Punch.

"You gave us life. Thank you for that, Aviation Gin. Shoutout to the moms, too. Happy #MothersDay," the ad's caption reads. You can check it out below:

If you're looking to make your own Mother's Ruin Punch, here are the ingredients: ½ Cup Sugar, ¾ Cup Club Soda, 1 ½ Cups Grapefruit Juice, ¾ Cup Lemon Juice, ¾ Cup Sweet Vermouth, 1 ½ Cups Aviation American Gin, and top with Champagne.

There have been a lot of fun ads and campaigns for Aviation Gin. Recently, Reynolds hired LeVar Burton for a commercial after the star's successful campaign to become an interim Jeopardy! host. He also did a Green Lantern watch party, which he needed his gin to get through. Aviation Gin isn't the only company Reynolds has a hand in. In fact, he graced the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine last year. Through his production company, Maximum Effort, Reynolds has put out an array of great ads for his company, Mint Mobile, including one that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. Maximum Effort also made a funny Match.com commercial in the past and Reynolds has been doing some great HighKey snacks ads as the voice of the Sugar Panda.

Back in October, Reynolds announced that he had wrapped filming Spirited with Will Ferrell and revealed he was taking a break from moviemaking. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds explained his decision to take a sabbatical.

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday in New York City. "You know, you don't really get that time back."

Happy Mother's Day!