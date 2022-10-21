Dwayne Johnson Suits up as Black Adam in New Look at DC Movie

✖

The Man in Black is back — and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a new look at his black-suited Teth-Adam from the set of Black Adam, the upcoming DC blockbuster starring Johnson as Shazam's comic book archnemesis. Teasing an "intense" week of production as the director Jaume Collet-Serra's DC Films flick continues putting on the "finishing touches" with a round of reshoots, Johnson showed off a black-and-white image of his musclebound anti-hero with the hashtags "protector of the people" and "man in black." See the new look at Johnson's Black Adam below.

"Intense week of production continues as we put the finishing touches on Black Adam," the DC League of Super-Pets star wrote on Instagram. "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam. Rage against the dying of the light."

Johnson concluded the post with his mantra putting the heroes of the DC Extended Universe on notice: "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Imprisoned for 5,000 years in the land of Kahndaq, the once enslaved Teth-Adam unleashes the power granted to him by the ancient wizard (Shazam!'s Djimon Hounsou). "I was a slave when I died," Teth-Adam said in new Black Adam footage revealed at CinemaCon. "When I was reborn, I was a god."

Johnson previously brought a Black Adam first-look to DC FanDome, revealing the tragic history of the character that Johnson and Collet-Serra compared to the Dirty Harry of the DCEU.

"5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of magic and powers. Most of us had nothing except the chains around our necks. Kahndaq needed a hero. Instead, they got me," the anti-hero said in a Johnson-narrated sizzle screened at DC FanDome 2020. "I did what needed to be done… and they imprisoned me for it. Now, 5,000 years later, I'm free. And I give you my word — no one will ever stop me again."

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan, DC's Black Adam opens only in theaters on October 21.