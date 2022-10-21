Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares Reshoots Set Photo

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back in black — and back on set. Johnson announced on Instagram that Black Adam, which recently electrified CinemaCon with an exclusive sneak peek previewed by ComicBook, is undergoing reshoots for some finishing touches. Director Jaume Collet-Serra's entry in the DC Extended Universe wrapped filming last summer, but studio Warner Bros. delayed the DC Films blockbuster in a release date swap with the animated DC League of Super-Pets — also starring Johnson as the voice of Superman's dog — pushing Johnson's DCEU debut from July 29 to October 21.

"Great to be back on set of BLACK ADAM with our 750+ talented crew of filmmakers as we gear up to put some final details and last touches on our movie before we lock and deliver," Johnson wrote with a picture from set posted to Instagram. "I'm here with my Black Adam director, Jaume Collet-Serra (black shirt) and one of [our] lead VFX editors, Krisztian Majdik as Jaume takes me thru some complex and intense shots we need to accomplish today."

On his superhuman physique, Johnson added, "I've dialed in my diet and training intensity for weeks now to prepare, so I'm feeling good and in the zone."

When debuting the latest footage on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month, Johnson said bringing Black Adam to screens after more than a decade of development "truly is a dream of mine."

"It has been a dream of mine... It's one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed, it stokes that flame in me, that passion," Johnson said. "We have been talking that in Black Adam, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. That's not far off. And that's not hyperbole. And you know, when you see the movie, and you see the character, you'll understand what I mean."

Johnson compared his formerly enslaved anti-hero to Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry, calling Teth-Adam "the Dirty Harry of the superhero world." In footage screened at CinemaCon, Johnson's black-suited superhuman stands off with Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) of the Justice Society of America.

"Heroes don't kill people," Hawkman says, after the footage shows Black Adam catching a rocket before firing it back at his assailants. "Well," Adam responds, "I do."

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan, DC's Black Adam opens only in theaters on October 21.