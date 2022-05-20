The Rock to Voice Krypto the Super-Dog in DC League of Super-Pets Movie

✖

It looks like Black Adam isn't the only DC character The Rock has his eye on playing. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been working on a live-action Black Adam movie for what feels like an eternity, and the film is finally shooting in Georgia. Johnson's partnership with DC and Warner Bros. is about to be extended, however, as he takes on another role in an upcoming film. As strange as it may sound, The Rock is voicing Krypto the Super-Dog in a theatrical animated feature titled DC League of Super-Pets.

League of Super-Pets will be the first time Krypto gets a real starring role in a DC project, though he has recently appeared in the live-action Titans TV series. The movie is set to arrive in theaters on May 20, 2022, going up against films like Mission: Impossible 7 and John Wick: Chapter 4. Given that Super-Pets is an animated family film, though, it should have no trouble carving out its own audience.

Jared Stern is writing and directing League of Super-Pets for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group, with Sam Levine serving as co-director. In addition to his role as Krypto, Johnson will also produce the film under his Seven Bucks Productions banner alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Stern and Patricia Hicks are also producers on Super-Pets, with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller executive producing.

While the news for Johnson and Seven Bucks' involvement in Super-Pets just broke on Friday, it appears as though the team has been working on it for a while. Hiram Garcia took to Twitter to confirm the reports and share his excitement.

"It's been hard to keep this one a secret," Garcia wrote in a tweet. "We've been working on [League of Super-Pets] for a while now and I'm thrilled to finally share it."

