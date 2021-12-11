Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Meets Henry Cavill’s Superman in Electric Fan Art

Ever since Black Adam was announced, The Rock hasn’t been shy about his character’s abilities. In fact, the actor has gone on social media to challenge many heroes, even ones from Marvel. However, the showdown Dwayne Johnson most wants to see is one between Black Adam and Superman. The actor has talked about the potential face-off many times, so it’s no surprise the Internet has started creating some fun fan art featuring Johnson and Superman star, Henry Cavill.

“We need @henrycavill back as Superman. Period. The DC fandom is ready for the most epic showdown, Black Adam vs Superman. So excited for @therock, the man has worked so hard for this role, he was born for it. I hope they can bring Henry back. Let me know what you think. Follow @rahalarts for more edits and fanarts,” @rahalarts wroe on Instagram. You can check out their art below:

“Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at light speed. They both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who that is,” Johnson preiously wrote on Twitter.

“You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly,” Johnson told Total Film (via GamesRadar). “We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them.” Johnson then went on to hype up the superhero showdown, even admitting he didn’t care who was playing the Man of Steel.

“So, let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not be handcuffed creatively. We can do anything if we keep the audience first,” he said. “So to me, there’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that [laughs]. And that’s based out of what fans want. We worked backwards from there.”

Would you like to see a showdown between Johnson’s Black Adam and Cavill’s Superman? Tell us in the comments!

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.