Dwayne Johnson Confident His Black Adam Will Eventually Fight Superman, But Will it Be Henry Cavill?

Dwayne Johnson has continued to tease an eventual confrontation between his Black Adam and Superman, and the former WWE Superstar is still speaking it into existence — with or without Henry Cavill. New looks at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his Black Adam costume were released earlier in the day, showing the actor hard at work behind the scenes of the highly-anticipated DC film. There still hasn’t been an official trailer released for Black Adam, though another first-look made its way to DC FanDome in October. When it comes to Black Adam vs. Superman, Johnson is determined to give the fans what they want.

“You get one shot out of the gates to build these characters properly,” Johnson told Total Film (via GamesRadar). “We paid attention to some of the pitfalls that other films had experienced in the past, in the world of DC, and what, rightfully, got a lot of fans unhappy and pissed – and, as a fan, I was one of them.” Johnson then went on to hype up the superhero showdown, even admitting he didn’t care who was playing the Man of Steel.

“So, let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not be handcuffed creatively. We can do anything if we keep the audience first,” he said. “So to me, there’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that [laughs]. And that’s based out of what fans want. We worked backwards from there.”

To his credit, Henry Cavill continues to remind fans that he still wants to play Superman, revealing how he still has his Man of Steel costume and is waiting for a phone call. “Yeah, it was so much fun. It was the kind of thing where even I, after it’s been so long since I put the suit on, professionally,” he told Lorraine while promoting The Witcher and James Bond rumors. “You look back and you think, ‘What a wonderful opportunity. Even if I were to stop acting tomorrow, and go live on a yacht or a steamboat or travel the Med[iteranean]… I can still look back and say I’ve worn a cape and leaped about the place and entertained some people.”

