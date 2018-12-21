“Elseworlds” Part 2 Brings One ‘Arrow’ Fan Theory to Life

For fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse, the existence of multiple worlds means that multiple versions of characters exist and over the years we’ve seen many of them, particularly during last season’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover. However, one doppelganger yet to be seen is that for Arrow‘s John Diggle and thanks to tonight’s installment of “Elseworlds,” we finally have an idea of just who Diggle is on another Earth — and it delivers on a long-held fan theory in a big way.

After figuring out the trans dimensional nature of the mysterious red skies situation — and Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Barry’s (Grant Gustin) predicament — Felicity (Emilly Bett Rickards), Diggle (David Ramsey), Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) attempt to open the breach. Their first attempt fails, but eventually Earth-90’s Barry Allen (John Wesley Shipp) makes it to Earth-1 and makes a curious observation. Upon seeing Diggle, Earth-90 Barry says “John, you aren’t wearing your ring.”

That ring he’s referring to? A Green Lantern ring, the implication being that on Earth-90 Diggle is one — potentially even the comics character John Stewart.

The idea that at least one of Diggle’s Multiverse counterparts could be a Green Lantern isn’t exactly a new one. Not only have fans theorized this could be the case for years, David Ramsey himself has said numerous times that as far as he’s concerned, his doppelganger is absolutely a Green Lantern. Earlier this year during a panel at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in Nashville, Ramsey told fans that his doppelganger would have a power ring — specifically a green one.

“Well mine would have a power ring,” Ramsey said. “Mine would have a green power ring.”

Now, it seems that we have confirmation of that but unfortunately, we’re not likely to see Green Lantern Diggle anytime soon. Earth-90 and its heroes suffered a grim fate, presumably at the hands of The Monitor, something fans got to see in the lead in to “Elseworlds”. The scene, which debuted at the end of Supergirl’s midseason finale “Bunker Hill”, revealed a devastated Earth-90 strewn with the bodies of that world’s heroes – many of the recognizable from various pockets of DCTV. While we didn’t see Green Lantern among them, it’s possible that he was killed if he was on Earth at the time, though, given the immense power of The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) he may have perished even if he was off Earth considering that our first introduction to the powerful character showed him preparing to wipe out all that was left of Earth-90. Maybe we’ll have better luck with Green Lantern Diggle next crossover?

“Elseworlds” continues on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.