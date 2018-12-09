What Time Does ‘The Flash’ “Elseworlds” Part 1 Air Tonight?

The Arrowverse‘s newest crossover is set to kick off soon, and here’s what you need to know about when to tune in.

The “Elseworlds” crossover officially begins tonight, December 9th, at 8/7c. While that timeslot is usually reserved for Supergirl, The Flash will be airing in its place, as that particular show’s installment essentially kicks off the crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, Arrow will air the second part of the crossover in its usual timeslot on Monday, December 10th, at 8/7c. It will be followed by a new (but unconnected to “Elseworlds”) episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

And Supergirl will wrap the crossover up in The Flash‘s regular timeslot on Tuesday, December 11th, at 8/7c. It will be followed by the midseason finale of Black Lightning, which is also unconnected to “Elseworlds”.

While these schedule changes might make Arrowverse fans’ heads spin a little bit, they do make sense to some degree. As those involved with “Elseworlds” have hinted in the past, each episode of the crossover takes on a different sort of tone, compared to the four-hour movie that was last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X”.

“I think this year, it feels a lot more like individual [episodes],” The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing explained in a previous interview. “Flash kind of feels like a Flash episode, Arrow feels like an Arrow episode, Supergirl feels like a Supergirl episode.”

“It’s like a three chapters of one story,” Supergirl EP Robert Rovner echoed, “but they’re all kind of unique to their own show.”

“Elseworlds” will see Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) switching identities, after reality is manipulated by Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies). This will resort in the two Arrowvere heroes having to suit up as each other, all while crossing paths with characters like Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

“It feels like it’s going to be our strongest crossover, our funniest crossover.” Gustin added. “I don’t know what fans are excited for, but I’m excited just to see Superman, Flash, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Batwoman all on screen together. It’s pretty amazing.”

Are you excited to finally see “Elseworlds” unfold? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

As mentioned above, “Elseworlds” will begin with The Flash on December 9th at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.