New “Elseworlds” Arrowverse Crossover Poster Released

Get ready, because your best official look at the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover has arrived!

The CW recently released a new piece of key art for the upcoming three-night event, which you can check out below.

Worlds collide in #Elseworlds. The 3-night crossover event begins Sunday at 8/7c on #TheFlash! pic.twitter.com/luhY7MF4sW — CW Network (@TheCW) December 3, 2018

Even with everything we’ve already seen from “Elseworlds”, there still are quite a few surprises with this poster. For one thing, the poster seems to confirm that two versions of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will appear in the event, something that fans have speculated about since it was revealed that he would be wearing his black suit. The poster also hints that some of the Arrowverse’s supporting characters will be in the event, including The Flash’s Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), Vibe (Carlos Valdes), and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker), and Arrow’s John Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).

Even then, the poster opens up a whole other slew of questions — like what exactly is that robot in the corner of the poster? And what is that hammer thing that Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) appears to be holding?

Either way, the event will see Barry Allen and Oliver Queen have their lives swapped once Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) rewrites reality. Because she’s from another Earth, Kara Danvers ends up being the only one who is aware of what’s happened to Barry and Oliver, and agrees to help them fix things. The trio then get taken on a unique adventure, which makes them cross paths with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), and more.

“It feels like it’s going to be our strongest crossover, our funniest crossover.” The Flash’s Grant Gustin explained in a recent interview. “I don’t know what fans are excited for, but I’m excited just to see Superman, Flash, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Batwoman all on screen together. It’s pretty amazing.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover will begin on Sunday, December 9th with The Flash at 8/7c, followed by Arrow on December 10th at 8/7c, and Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c.