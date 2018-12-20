“Elseworlds”: Superman and Lois Get a Major Status Quo Change in Part 3

“Elseworlds” wrapped up tonight in an action-packed final hour, but the Supergirl episode of the crossover was far bigger than just the heroes coming together to save the world. There was also a huge change in status quo for Superman and Lois Lane.

After facing down John Deegan’s twisted, black-suited alternative reality Superman to gain control of the Book of Destiny, Earth-1 was saved restoring reality to the way it was before. It also meant that Superman, Supergirl, Martian Manhunter, Brainy, and Lois Lane could return to Earth-38 victorious and get back to life as normal. For Superman and Lois, however, it was soon revealed that their normal is one that would be new for them, too. You can check out the monumental scene in the video above.

As was established during the first night of the crossover, Superman and Lois had spent time off Earth on Argo where Clark was able to get to know more about Kryptonian heritage on what was left of the lost world. However, he and Lois didn’t come back with just fond memories and newfound friends and family. They came back in “the family way” as it were. That’s right, Lois and Clark let Kara know that they are expecting their first child and, not just that, they will be going to spend quite a bit of time on Argo. Not only is it safer for Lois — the whole superpowered kicking thing could be a problem on Earth — but it was what Clark felt was best for his family. After all, Earth-38 was in good hands with Kara.

Lois’ pregnancy and the idea of the she and Clark not being on Earth for the conception, pregnancy and birth have some precedent in comics. In the 2015 Convergence storyline, When Flashpoint resets the DC continuity, it’s revealed that post-Crisis Superman and Lois have been trapped on the planet Telos in Brainiac’s bottle Gotham City. Without his powers, Superman and Lois are able to conceive a child. Their son, Jonathan Samuel Kent, is born and at the end of the Convergence story arc, the family — who are now worldless as a result of elements of the story — are sent to a universe of their choosing to live.

But Superbaby wasn’t the only surprise in store when it came to the fan-favorite couple on tonight’s Supergirl. The episode made good on something teased during the first night of the crossover — Clark proposed to Lois. With the pair relaxing for what was supposed to be a nice date night at the Fortress (until Clark burned what he was grilling, that is), the Man of Steel took the opportunity to pop the question to Lois complete with a diamond ring he made right there with his own hands.

With a wedding and a baby on the horizon, fans will no doubt be asking for a spinoff for the super couple, something that Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays Lois, said in a recent interview has some potential.

“Potentially, and it was something I sort of talked to one of the producers about.” Tulloch explained. “I think it’ll depend on how [“Elseworlds”] is reviewed and a bunch of other external factors that nobody has really that much control over. I know Tyler and I would love to come back and work more together. We fortunately had great chemistry, which is not always a given.”

Fans will just have to wait and see, but even without a Superman and Lois series, fans will be getting something they’ve been clamoring for for years with next year’s crossover. The end of tonight’s episode revealed that Crisis on Infinite Earths is definitely coming next fall.

