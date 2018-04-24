Exclusive DC Comics Preview: ‘Mera, Queen of Atlantis’ #3

DC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Mera, Queen of Atlantis #3 from writer Dan Abnett and artist Lan Medina.

The issue, which also features a cover by Nicola Scott, will be available in stores tomorrow.

The heroine, Aquaman's longtime wife and Atlantis's most reliable monarch since he is so often preoccupied with the crises of the surface world, has never starred in her own solo title before this. She has enjoyed a surge in popularity in the last ten years, starting with Geoff Johns's use of her in projects like Brightest Day and his Aquaman run and running through her appearance in the Justice League movie, in which she was played by Amber Heard.

Heard will return to the role for Aquaman later this year.

Abnett, for his part, has been the regular writer on the monthly Aquaman comic since DC’s Rebirth initiative launched two years ago. He is preparing his exit to make way for Kelly Sue DeConnick on the title.

You can check out the pages in the attached gallery and the solicitation text for the issue below.

After a brutal clash between Mera and Ocean Master almost costs Mera her life, Tula suggests that the three of them work together to save Atlantis—and recruiting an army will require a united front. Can Mera and Orm be united by a common enemy? Or will their hatred of each other be their undoing?

You can get a copy of Mera, Queen of Atlantis #3 at your local comic shop, or pre-order a digital copy here.