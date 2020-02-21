Exclusive: Justice: League Dark: Apokolips War Cast Revealed

Ahead of next week’s world premiere of Superman: Red Son in Los Angeles, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the cast list and the first official still image from Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, a new animated feature that will pit the assembled might of the Justice League Dark and Justice League against Darkseid, the tyrant god of Apokolips, in what marks more or less a direct sequel to Justice League: War, the first movie set in the current continuity of DC Universe animated films. While that story was adapted pretty directly from Geoff Johns and Jim Lee’s first arc on Justice League, there is not a story being adapted 1:1 for Apokolips War.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War was announced at San Diego Comic Con, but no official details were revealed beyond the title. In the film, the world’s greatest Super Heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid – with the fate of all humanity hanging in the balance – in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War arrives later this spring, and features the largest Super Hero cast in the history of DC Universe Movies with dozens of actors/characters spotlighted in a grand ensemble of talent reprising their roles from this six-year story continuum. So — yeah, in a lot of ways, this feels like the DC Universe Movies equivalent of what The CW just did with “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Matt Ryan (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine), Jerry O’Connell (The Death of Superman, Satanic Panic, Stand by Me) and Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Mule, American Horror Story) anchor the cast as Constantine, Superman and Raven, respectively – the triumvirate determined to assemble the forces necessary to lead humanity’s final attack. Alongside that trio are the long-running core of Justice League voices — Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch, Josie and the Pussycats, Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable, Ugly Betty) as The Flash – as well as JL-adjacents Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) and Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) as the voices of Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively.

Tony Todd (Candyman, The Flash) is voice of the film’s the key villain, Darkseid. The cast also boasts appearances by Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) as Zatanna, Ray Chase (Justice League Dark, Final Fantasy XV video game) as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross (24, The Strain, Arrow) as John Stewart & Swamp Thing, Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: War of the Damned, The Flash) as Captain Boomerang, Hynden Walch (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) as Harley Quinn, Stuart Allan (Batman vs. Robin, Batman: Bad Blood) as Robin/Damian, Sachie Alessio (Batman: Hush) as Lady Shiva, and John DiMaggio (Futurama, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as King Shark.

More details will be coming soon, so keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for the latest on Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.