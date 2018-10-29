Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Wears Harley Quinn Costume For Halloween

You can’t have a Halloween soiree without inviting Harley Quinn, and luckily Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui answered the call.

Batman villains are always popular on Halloween, but for Lauren Jauregui, it was all about the devilish but adorable Harley Quinn. The Expectations singer decided to rock a Harley Quinn outfit based on Margot Robbie‘s version from Suicide Squad, complete with red and blue pigtails and her trademark baseball bat.

We think she did a magnificent job, and even had the Daddy’s Lil Monster shirt to boot, but what makes it even better is that she paired with boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign to represent both Joker and Harley. $Sign rocked a full tux with full green braids and the red smile the villain is known for.

Jauregui posted the photos with the caption “laurenjaureguiDaddy’s Lil Monster👅👅👅 Harley Quinn & The Joker take Gotham City🍸 New song #Expectations out now too if you’re looking to get in a Halloween vibe(; #linkinbio LaurenJauregui.com.” You can check out all of the photos above.

Jauregui seemed to be at the same party as Halsey, who also repped for Gotham by wearing a Poison Ivy costume, which you can see here.

Fans last saw Robbie in Suicide Squad, but she isn’t done with the DC Cinematic Universe yet. Her character is returning for a Harley and Joker spin-off, and will also play a part in the upcoming Birds of Prey movie alongside Huntress and Black Canary. She is also expected to be part of a Gotham City Sirens movie as well as another Suicide Squad film, so Robbie isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and that’s a good thing.

Regarding that Joker and Harley film, writers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa already have an intro for the movie, and it involves Dr. Phil.

“It is great,” Ficarra told Metro. “The whole thing starts with Harley kidnapping Dr Phil. Played by Dr Phil hopefully. Because her and the Joker are having problems with their relationship. We had so much fun, I don’t know if we have had more fun writing a script in our career.”

“It was sort of like, we wrote Bad Santa a couple of years ago, and it was that sensibility mixed with our This Is Us sensibility,” Ficarra said. “We kind of meshed them together. We were doing a relationship movie but with the sensibility of a Bad Santa, f***ed up, mentally deranged people. It was a lot of fun.”

As for Jauregui, she just released her first solo single titled Expectations, which is available to stream and download now.