First Batgirl Set Video Shows Costume In Action

The first video captured on the set of Batgirl features the titular DC hero preparing for action. News has been coming out fast and furious for the HBO Max original movie starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl. Just last week Grace showed fans the first look at her Batgirl costume, which takes a comic-accurate look from the Batgirl of Burnside series by the creative team of Babs Tarr, Cameron Stewart, and Brenden Fletcher. Another look at the costume is shown in the first Batgirl set video, as either Grace or a stuntwoman stands tall with members of the crew by her side.

Our Batgirl and the crew are on a ledge, preparing for whatever action-packed shot is about to take place. Whoever is wearing the superhero suit has the long red hair Grace displayed in her first-look photo from last week. Near the end of the video, the camera pans to the street as a red bus drives by

Videos by ComicBook.com

First set video of #Batgirl (either stuntwoman or Leslie) in costume 🦇



[🎞 @gryffindorboy30] pic.twitter.com/ddAagCc39u — Batgirl Film News (@BatgirlFilm) January 17, 2022

One of the more surprising additions to the cast of Batgirl is Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. Keaton is also slated to appear in The Flash, which is reportedly borrowing themes from the DC event Flashpoint and the multiverse. Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah alluded to Keaton’s addition in an interview with VRTNWS last year. When asked if Batman would appear in Batgirl, the duo laughed and only replied that the Batman involved would be “the real one.”

Brendan Fraser has been cast as the villain in Batgirl, portraying the DC villain Firefly. This will be Fraser’s second DC role after voicing Robotman in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol TV show. Another familiar face in Batgirl will be J.K. Simmons, who is reportedly set to return as Commissioner James Gordon.

“No, I’m dying! They haven’t told me anything, I honestly cannot leak anything, even if I knew,” Grace previously said about her costume in an interview last year. “But I have no idea! I think probably until I head off, I won’t know much, but I’m dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know that I’m going to be fitting, like, 35 different fittings for this costume.”

“It’s a big deal, so we want to get it right. I’m excited to see what that process is going to be like. My mom’s dying to know,” she continued. “Yeah, she wants to know hair, everything!”

