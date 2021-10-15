“The Real Batman” Will Reportedly Appear in HBO Max Batgirl

Batgirl on HBO Max will reportedly include “the real Batman” according to the directors of the film. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were asked by VRTNWS about which Batman will be a part of the project. They both laughed and just said that it was “the real one”. DC Comics would probably approve of that vagueness. The interview then asked about Ben Affleck, who is supposed to appear in The Flash. Bu El Arbi and Fallah quickly pointed out that a lot of actors are Batman right now, and with Michael Keaton back in the saddle for The Flash, it really could be a misdirect. To say nothing of Robert Pattinson’s shiny new turn as Bruce Wayne in The Batman next year. However, there are some Internet sleuths that will point out that Affleck’s version is the most likely culprit here. But, nothing has been officially announced yet. Fans are hoping that they get some new information about what’s to come for Batgirl when DC FanDome gets rolling this weekend.

Leslie Grace is going to be the main character of that film. She’s excited to step in and honor the legacy of a fan-favorite hero. Grace told Billboard about it ahead of FanDome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Lots and lots of training! I’m currently fight-training every day with my amazing ‘martial arts mom,’ Ming Qiu, who cracks the whip!” Grace laughed. “I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions! I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace added. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

In a moment with Variety, the actress explains how El Arbi and Fallah surprised her with the news that she had been cast.

It was the middle of the day, and I was looking crazy, and they were like, ‘Get on the phone really fast; this could be a final test or some news or something.’ So I hop on, and I only see our two directors, Adil [El Arbi] and Bilall [Fallah], who are so sweet. They were like, ‘Yeah, we just want to do this final test,’ but at the bottom I can see that there are eight participants, and it’s recording, and I’m like, ‘Alright, I don’t know what this is.’ And then they broke it to me like, ‘We just want you to read this text; we’re going to send it to your email.’ And I open it and it says, ‘I’m Batgirl, love Adil,’ and my brain broke.”

Which Batman do you want to see in Batgirl? Let us know down in the comments!