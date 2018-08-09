The CW Releases First Promo Image of Ruby Rose as Batwoman

The CW announced Tuesday that it has found its Batwoman in Ruby Rose and now they’re sharing the first official promotional image to mark the news.

As it was Arrow star Stephen Amell who first announced that Batwoman would be coming to the Arrowverse during The CW’s upfronts presentation earlier this year it’s fitting that one of the first to share the image announcing Rose’s casting be Arrow’s official Twitter account. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ruby Rose is Batwoman, coming to The CW’s crossover event this December! pic.twitter.com/ibZS15Cq7X — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) August 7, 2018

“Ruby Rose is Batwoman, coming to The CW‘s crossover event this December!” the caption reads.

As announced in May, Batwoman will make her debut on the annual Arrowverse crossover, but fans of the networks shared universe of DC Comics-inspired shows may be seeing a lot more of Rose’s Batwoman. A standalone Batwoman series is current in development at the network and may get a midseason pilot. If picked up for full series, it would likely debut for the 2019 TV season.

Rose is perhaps best known for her breakout role as a series regular on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black as Stella Carlin in the series’ third season. The role garnered Rose a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She has also appeared in Resident Evil: Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter Two, and Pitch Perfect 3. She will next appear in The Meg, which opens in theaters this Friday.

Rose recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her acting career.

“I’ve enjoyed every character that I’ve played like Pitch Perfect playing with a musical instrument and singing was so much fun,” she said. “I think that’s what I love about acting, you get to live, a whole new career, a whole new genre, a whole new whatever in every character that you play. So, I don’t know if there’s like a favorite, but I did enjoy that [for The Meg] we lived in New Zealand with one of the best casts for four months almost, we were in a part of the world where people weren’t jetting off to see their family for the weekend, it was just a really great experience.”

Fans will get their first look at Rose as Batwoman in the big Arrowverse crossover event in December on The CW.