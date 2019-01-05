‘The Flash’ Promo Photos Released For “The Flash & The Furious”

When The Flash returns later this month, the show’s midseason premiere will find a pair of protagonists trying to decide whether or not to come up with a meta-human cure that would take away the powers of meta-humans, both good and bad.

Earlier today, The CW released promotional stills for “The Flash & The Furious,” which largely focus on Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Caitlin/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker).

You can read the full synopsis for the midseason premiere below.

“CAITLIN AND CISCO EMBARK ON A NEW JOURNEY

While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure.

David McWhirter directed the episode, which was written by Kelly Wheeler & Sterling Gates.”

The Flash returns with its midseason premiere on Tuesday, January 15th at 8pm Eastern. Keep scrolling to see all of the promo images released by The CW!

Barry & Iris In STAR Labs

Barry Talking To A Prisoner

Sunday’s Best

A Day In Court?!

Fightin’ Crime

Come On Out, Killer Frost

Just Two Pals

Talking About A Cure

Nice Goggles, Cisco

Getting Work Done