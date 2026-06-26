5 Biggest Movies Releasing This Weekend (June 26)

We’re currently in the middle of the summer movie season, which is typically one of the busiest times of the year at the multiplex. Since the beginning of May, there’s been at least one high-profile new release vying for audiences’ attention just about every week. June was a particularly stacked month, with the likes of Masters of the Universe, Disclosure Day, and Toy Story 5 opening over the past few weeks, on top of holdovers like Obsession, which keeps drawing in large crowds. As June comes to a close, movie fans are in store for arguably the biggest weekend of the year yet — at least in terms of the sheer number of new releases.

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The summer movie season is traditionally associated with major studio genre tentpoles hoping to break box office records and start franchises, but there’s usually something for everyone. Remember, two of the biggest hits this year are indie horror movies, and this weekend has much more than just the latest comic book adaptation. Here are the five biggest movies releasing this weekend, and where you can watch them.

5) The Get Out (Select Theaters on June 26th)

Russell Crowe is no longer as big of a box office draw as he was earlier in his career when Gladiator topped the charts, but the Oscar winner continues to keep himself busy by taking on a variety of projects. This weekend, he headlines crime thriller The Get Out, where he plays nightclub owner Marco Kapak, who’s looking to retire and reduce the amount of stress in his life. As one might expect, those best-laid plans go awry when Marco’s club is robbed and he finds himself in the crosshairs of cartel kingpins. A series of misadventures follows as Marco attempts to set things right so he can step away from his old hectic life.

Crowe has headlined some premier crime films over the years (L.A. Confidential, American Gangster), but it doesn’t sound like The Get Out will be one of them. The movie has earned largely mixed reviews; as of this writing, it has a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many finding it to be a standard yet forgettable entry in its genre. For those interested, Crowe’s performance as an Albanian club owner was cited as a highlight, so fans of the actor might find something to enjoy here if they decide to give The Get Out a chance on a rainy day.

4) Little Brother (Netflix on June 26th)

Summer is usually when moviegoers flock to the theater to see the latest blockbuster, but there are also plenty of new options to watch at home. This weekend, Netflix is releasing the new comedy Little Brother, which stars John Cena and Eric André. In the film, Cena plays real estate agent Rudd, whose life is turned upside down when his “little brother” Marcus (André) unexpectedly becomes part of Rudd’s life again. The catch is that Rudd and Marcus aren’t actually related; as kids, they were part of the same “Big Brother-Little Brother” program, and Marcus seemingly has nowhere else to go after suffering an accident.

Based on the trailer, Little Brother looks to be a fairly predictable straight-to-streaming comedy, but it has earned generally positive reviews (60% on Rotten Tomatoes, albeit with only 10 reviews counted). The pairing of Cena and André seems to have worked well; they make for the typical odd couple, with Rudd the straight man to Marcus’ increasingly wild antics. For comedy fans looking for some light-hearted amusement this weekend, cuing up Little Brother could be a good way to kill some time.

3) Lucky Strike (Theaters on June 26th)

Few historical events have been the subject of more films than World War II, and there’s another arriving in theaters this weekend. From director Rod Lurie comes Lucky Strike, a drama that’s inspired by true events. Scott Eastwood stars as an American soldier who finds himself trapped behind enemy lines during the Battle of the Bulge. He finds himself in a grueling fight for his own survival as he attempts to get back to safety. The Lucky Strike cast also includes Colin Hanks and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Some of the best war movies of all time have been about World War II. Lucky Strike may not reach those ranks, but it seems like it’ll be a solid enough entry in its well-worn genre. The film has earned generally positive reviews, with a 61% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Eastwood’s leading performance has been cited as a highlight, as he delivers a compelling turn and does his best to elevate what’s otherwise a fairly standard (but well-intentioned) war drama. History buffs in the mood for some summer movie season counterprogramming should make an effort to check this one out.

2) Jackass: Best & Last (Theaters on June 26th)

More than two decades after they first started, the Jackass team is back for what will be their final ride. Now playing in theaters is Jackass: Best & Last, the fifth mainline installment in the film franchise. Once again, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest are performing their outlandish stunts and skits for the whole world to see, putting their bodies on the line for fans’ entertainment. Because Best & Last was designed to be a swan song for Jackass as a whole, the film is a bit of a retrospective, incorporating old footage and bringing back some fan-favorite stunts from Jackass history.

By this point, viewers probably know whether they’re onboard with the Jackass brand of humor or not. Best & Last isn’t trying to win over new converts, it’s trying to give the die-hards one more laugh before closing the curtain. In that respect, Best & Last is successful, as its 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes indicates. If you’ve been along for the ride with Knoxville and Co. from the start, you’re going to find plenty to enjoy here. Best & Last is probably best watched with a crowd, turning the comedy into a communal experience.

1) Supergirl (Theaters on June 26th)

One year after Superman kicked off the DC Universe’s film slate, the franchise is back in theaters with Supergirl. This time around, Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El takes center stage. Based on the popular Woman of Tomorrow comic book storyline, Supergirl sees Kara team up with the young Ruthye Marye Knoll to track down the evil Krem of the Yellow Hills so she can save a poisoned Krypto’s life. Throughout the marketing campaign, Supergirl was sold to audiences as an entertaining intergalactic adventure that also featured plenty of emotional moments — similar to James Gunn’s work on Guardians of the Galaxy.

Supergirl might be DC’s answer to Guardians of the Galaxy in terms of tone and style, but not so much when it comes to critical reception. In contrast from Superman‘s positive word of mouth, reception to Supergirl is far more mixed (57% on Rotten Tomatoes). Elements like Milly Alcock’s performance as Kara have been widely praised, but common critiques include a weak villain and a straightforward story. As a result, Supergirl isn’t expected to score strong numbers at the box office, but it’s still worth checking out for DC fans.

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