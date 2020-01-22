The Batman: Colin Farrell Reveals Real Reason For Dying His Hair

Colin Farrell was the latest actor announced by Matt Reeves to be joining The Batman. The Irish star will be taking on the role of Penguin opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman, and the two men will be joined by Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler. Not too long ago, a photo surfaced of Farrell with grey hair, and DC fans were wondering if it was for his upcoming role in Reeves’ film. However, during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Farrell revealed that the hairstyle had nothing to do with preparing for a role.

“That’s me not camera ready,” Farrell joked when Ellen showed the photo. “That’s me four hours ago before I hit the make-up.”

Farrell explained that when he finishes a project, he likes to do a little something, for example, “paint a nail black,” but this time he decided to go for a drastic hair change and dye it grey. The actor revealed the process was a bit of a mess, and the grey result seen in the photo shared by Ellen was actually his fifth attempt.

“It went purple and then it went piss yellow and then it went whatever the hell that is,” he explained

The “foxy silver grey” look didn’t last very long, and considering Farrell begins his work on The Batman in two weeks, it’s unlikely that’s the hair he’ll have in the film.

During the interview, Farrell also revealed that his kids aren’t excited for him to be playing Penguin because they’re sick of seeing him be villains onscreen.

“No, they’re sick of me being a bad guy,” Farrell groaned. “Which, apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I’m okay.”

You can check out the full interview in the video above where the actor also shared the hilarious story of watching It with his eight-year-old son.

Previously, Reeves confirmed The Batman would follow Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman as the world’s greatest detective. According to the Cloverfield alum, it’ll be the closest thing to a noir-driven tale we’ve seen of the Caped Crusader.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman hits theaters June 25, 2021.