‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Flash & The Furious”

“The Flash & The Furious” starts with a scene in 2049 — Nora is talking to Thawne, furious that he killed her grandmother. She refuses to work with him any longer.

In the present day, Team Flash has assembled in STAR Labs, discussing what to do with Cicada. Nora speeds back in, reminding the group that it’s Cecile’s first day back in court and Barry, Iris, and Nora decide to visit her trial, where she’s prosecuting Weather Witch. Barry’s a witness in the case.

As Cecile begins her opening statement, her powers start acting up and it appears Cecile has a change of heart. Instead of giving up, Cecile still recommends the judge handing down the maximum sentence.

Caitlin takes out the remaining dagger shards from Cisco’s hand, hoping they heal so that he continue using his powers. Elsewhere in Central City, a wealthy businessman has been pulled over for a DUI and a mysterious woman — Silver Ghost — sneaks into the businessman’s Lamborghini and speeds away, leading cops on a car chase.

Barry’s phone starts going off in the courtroom, and he’s alerted to the police chase. He and Nora speed off to try apprehended the car thief. Barry reaches the car and tries to phase through, but Silver Ghost has used metatech to put some sort of force field around the car.

Barry is blown away and when he gets back up, he can’t stop vibrating. Nora speeds her father back to STAR Labs, where Cisco recommends they put him in the holding cells, which would inactive his powers. After he’s in the cell, Nora offers to take her place on the witness stand to present forensic evidence.

In the courtroom, Cecile reveals to Iris that she’s going to be pursuing a lighter sentence against Weather Witch as she’s been getting vibes of remorse. After Cecile cuts her questioning of Nora short, Nora gets upset during cross-examination. After seeing Nora upset, Joss stands up and admits full guilt.

Cisco is examining the shards Caitlin removed from his hands and he realizes that they were removing his powers, not dampening them. Cisco then has an epiphany — they should be able to reverse engineer the properties of the shards and come up with a cure that would remove the powers from metahumans. He and Caitlin argue about the cure with Caitlin admitting that not all metahumans would want their powers taken away.

Weather Witch is being transported to prison when the armored transport is stopped by Silver Ghost. The latter breaks Weather Witch out of holding.

At STAR Labs, the team runs the surveillance video from the armored truck and cross check it with databases. It’s revealed that Silver Ghost is Raya Van Zandt, a former member of the military that was dishonorably discharged.

Silver Ghost and Weather Witch are at some warehouse with the former trying to get the latter to participate in a heist with her. Joss refuses and tells Raya that she wants to turn herself back in.

Sherloque is eating dinner with Barry and begins questioning the speedster about the language Barry was speaking after emerging from the Speed Force earlier in the year.

The alarm starts going off, showing that a hurricane is about to consume Central City. Nora speeds off to the source and it’s revealed Weather Witch was able to manipulate the doppler to alert Team Flash. Joss tells Nora that she wants to turn herself back in, expressing remorse for the crimes she committed in the past. Nora speeds her off to the CCPD.

Cisco is working on the cure and as he’s running tests, Killer Frost walks in and freezes the samples, ruining Cisco’s chances at a cure from this batch of shards.

Iris does some digging around on Van Zandt and realizes she was dishonorably discharged after the Department of Defense tried to cover their own tails and pinned the blame on her for something. Nora, confused, talks to her dad whether or not he thinks bad people can change.

Joss is back in jail when Raya walks in and breaks her out. After Joss and Nora fought earlier, Joss agrees to help out. The two break into a warehouse and steal a car prototype worth over $24 million. Nora speeds off to chase them, but we soon find out the car was built-in weapons. Nora tries getting through the Joss but the two continue speeding away.

We later find out that Joss used her staff to put ice on the street to save Nora from getting run over. The two end the episode still on the run.

Back at STAR Labs, they’re able to fix Barry so that he’s able to leave the holding cell.

Caitlin tries making up with Cisco by taking him to her father’s lab. She reminds Cisco that her dad was working on something similar. She apologizes to him and agrees to help him provided theye 100% sure they’ll never force the cure onto anyone.

In 2049, Nora returns to Thawn. They make amends and she continues to help him out again.

Sherloque enters Thawne’s old room at STAR Labs . He asks Gideon for all of the files on Nora West-Allen, but Gideon reveals that Nora deleted all files of herself.