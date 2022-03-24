Claim That No One Cared About Jimmy Olsen Before Batman v Superman Stirs Debate Among DC Fans

Did anyone really care about Jimmy Olsen before his controversial role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? If you can believe it, Twitter can’t seem to come to an agreement over that very subject. For whatever reason in the world, Jimmy Olsen’s name came up on a Twitter chat thread and exploded from there into a full-on viral debate about the character.

In Batman v Superman (and particularly the Ultimate Edition of the film) Jimmy Olsen was played by actor Michael Cassidy (The O.C.). In Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, Olsen was re-imagined as a CIA agent who used photojournalism as a cover to accompany Lois Lane on a dangerous assignment to interview a terrorist leader in Africa. When the terrorists (aided by Lex Luthor’s operatives) discover Olsen is CIA, he is promptly executed in the first minutes of the film, much to the shock of many longtime DC fans.

But how much did people really care about Jimmy Olsen before Zack Snyder merked him in Batman v Superman? As Twitter tells it…

Why Zack Killed Jimmy

Same reason Snyder killed Jimmy Olsen https://t.co/Ep0v7KamLq — Kaladin (@itsmukil) March 22, 2022

Like so many things on Twitter, this Jimmy Olsen argument seems to be rooted in just one person’s opinion that started an entire argument. Classic Twitter…

Actually… NO.

Twitter: where one person’s opinion can start an entire avalanche of backlash!

Don’t Pretend to Care

An icon? To Superman what Dick Grayson is to Batman? 😂 Then Superman and Lois is a failure because it's two seasons in and no mention of the iconic character Jimmy Olsen. Most people have been pretending to care about Jimmy Olsen cause of BvS. https://t.co/6DRjeDJS14 — Tex (@itsTexYT) March 24, 2022

This sentiment quickly sparked a flame-war of debate.

Who’s Your Best Jimmy?

Jimmy Neutron fans > Jimmy Olsen "fans" pic.twitter.com/yGVAaC5gCt — Quantum Surge (@Quantum_Surge64) March 23, 2022

The debate quickly turned to rating Jimmy Olsen’s clout as a character in modern media.

WHO KNEW?!

Seriously one question

Who knew Jimmy Olsen before BVS? https://t.co/OVjd1wfooy — Snyderverse For Life 🇫🇷 (@supergreene76) March 23, 2022

Rating Jimmy Olsen’s worth just as quickly turned to surveying whether people even still know he exists. Ouch.

Why He’s Iconic

Reminder that Supermans iconic pose was Jimmy Olsen's idea pic.twitter.com/EaW4vElnqR — D4z4n (@Da44zzn) March 23, 2022

DC Comics fans are quick to point out exactly why Jimmy Olsen is a crucial piece of Superman lore.

Snyder Loves Jimmy

Zack Snyder clearly likes Jimmy Olsen, not only does he appear in BVS, but also in ZSJL, Marc McClure cameos in two key scenes at Superman's memorial.



When he says Jimmy as a character wasn't relevant, he means to the very specific story he was telling. That's it. Chill. — Gwendolyn Jae Stone 🏳️‍⚧️🎬 (@GwenLovesMovies) March 23, 2022

Snyderverse fans aren’t buying the notion that Zack disrespected Jimmy Olsen.

Glass Half-Full or Half-Empty?

Zack Snyder drops first ever live action John Stewart.



Real DC fans: But… but… but… Jimmy Olsen 😨 pic.twitter.com/VKtXAh64AT — Angry Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) March 24, 2022

Some fans are frustrated by hearing minor negatives weighed so heavily against milestone positives. It’s all about perspective I guess…

The Real “Superman”

Seriously though, the reason I love Jimmy Olsen as a character? He’s got all of Superman’s inherent goodness without any of his power.



Jimmy’s living proof that you don’t have to be a godlike being to make a difference in the world. He’s what Clark sees in everybody. pic.twitter.com/tvhy563vAK — For Every Kind of Geek | COURT OF OWLS COMING SOON (@EveryKindofGeek) March 24, 2022

Superman die-hards hold this interpretation of the lore to be sacred. Arguably with good reason. It’s a hopeful antithesis to Quentin Tarantino’s infamous breakdown of Superman in Kill Bill.

You’re ALL Wrong. Can We Stop This?

The Jimmy Olsen discourse is always pretty disingenuous from both sides. Olsen is a great character, he's not needed in every adaptation, and, joke or not, naming a CIA agent after him then killing him was a dick move. Now can we stop doing this every few months? — Evan Von Doom 💀 (@EvanReadsComics) March 24, 2022

In the end, a lot of people are just tired of having this debate on social media every so often. Try writing about it every time it happens…

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is streaming on HBO Max.