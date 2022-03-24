DC

Claim That No One Cared About Jimmy Olsen Before Batman v Superman Stirs Debate Among DC Fans

Did anyone really care about Jimmy Olsen before his controversial role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? If you can believe it, Twitter can’t seem to come to an agreement over that very subject. For whatever reason in the world, Jimmy Olsen’s name came up on a Twitter chat thread and exploded from there into a full-on viral debate about the character. 

In Batman v Superman (and particularly the Ultimate Edition of the film) Jimmy Olsen was played by actor Michael Cassidy (The O.C.). In Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, Olsen was re-imagined as a CIA agent who used photojournalism as a cover to accompany Lois Lane on a dangerous assignment to interview a terrorist leader in Africa. When the terrorists (aided by Lex Luthor’s operatives) discover Olsen is CIA, he is promptly executed in the first minutes of the film, much to the shock of many longtime DC fans. 

But how much did people really care about Jimmy Olsen before Zack Snyder merked him in Batman v Superman? As Twitter tells it… 

Why Zack Killed Jimmy

Like so many things on Twitter, this Jimmy Olsen argument seems to be rooted in just one person’s opinion that started an entire argument. Classic Twitter… 

Actually… NO.

Twitter: where one person’s opinion can start an entire avalanche of backlash! 

Don’t Pretend to Care

This sentiment quickly sparked a flame-war of debate. 

Who’s Your Best Jimmy?

The debate quickly turned to rating Jimmy Olsen’s clout as a character in modern media. 

WHO KNEW?!

Rating Jimmy Olsen’s worth just as quickly turned to surveying whether people even still know he exists. Ouch. 

Why He’s Iconic

DC Comics fans are quick to point out exactly why Jimmy Olsen is a crucial piece of Superman lore. 

Snyder Loves Jimmy

Snyderverse fans aren’t buying the notion that Zack disrespected Jimmy Olsen. 

Glass Half-Full or Half-Empty?

Some fans are frustrated by hearing minor negatives weighed so heavily against milestone positives. It’s all about perspective I guess… 

The Real “Superman”

Superman die-hards hold this interpretation of the lore to be sacred. Arguably with good reason. It’s a hopeful antithesis to Quentin Tarantino’s infamous breakdown of Superman in Kill Bill

You’re ALL Wrong. Can We Stop This?

In the end, a lot of people are just tired of having this debate on social media every so often. Try writing about it every time it happens… 

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is streaming on HBO Max. 

