DC Finally Reveals The Joker's Real Name

One of the bigger mysteries in the DC Universe has finally been revealed. Joker is Batman's greatest enemy, and one of the most popular villains in pop culture history. The character was even the focus of a feature film by director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix, with Joker becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The Joker's identity has always been a closely-guarded secret, with various projects and alternate storylines giving their versions of the Clown Prince of Crime's birth name. However, the latest issue of Flashpoint Beyond may have given fans their most definitive confirmation of Joker's real name yet.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #5. Continue at your own risk.

Flashpoint Beyond #5 is by Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams, Mikel Janin Xermanico, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Jordie Bellaire, and Rob Leigh. The miniseries takes readers back to the Flashpoint Universe that kicked off the New 52 era of DC, and stars Thomas Wayne's Batman. The issue finds the Dark Knight heading for Arkham Asylum to confront the Clockwork Killer, a.k.a. his former wife and Bruce Wayne's mother, Martha Wayne. In the Flashpoint Universe, Martha went down a dark path following Bruce's murder and became The Joker, pitting her against Thomas.

Thomas locks himself in a cell with Martha as the police try to intervene, where Martha reveals she has learned the real name of Joker from Earth-0. Psycho-Pirate paid a visit to the Flashpoint Universe, where Martha was able to interrogate him to learn about the Earth where her son lived to become a hero. Before killing Psycho-Pirate, Martha forced him to give up Joker's name, which is Jack Oswald White. Joker was a failed comedian with a wife and son at home who also worked cleaning bathrooms at Wayne Casino.

"Jack" is the same name as Jack Nicholson's Joker in 1989's Batman film. The Jack Napier name followed Joker to other mediums, though Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips' Joker deviated by going with Arthur Fleck. While Flashpoint Beyond takes place in an alternate Earth in the DC Multiverse, it's possible Jack Oswald White is really Joker's true name, since many of the characters in the series share the same names as their counterparts on Earth-Prime.

