Funko Launches Brutal New DC Primal Age Figures

Funko’s London Toy Fair extravaganza is in full-swing, and one of the many standout releases that will come down the pipeline today are these insane, retro He-Man and the Masters of the Universe-style DC Primal Age figures. You can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for March.

These new DC Primal Age figures follow the original wave of figures that were released back in October as Amazon exclusives. The new collection includes super muscular versions of Superman, The Flash, Black Manta, Lex Luthor, and Bizarro. Last but certainly not least, Superman has a beast ride named Krypto the Superdog. We kid you not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description for the wave reads:

“The ’80s were an undeniably glorious decade for toys and action figures in particular. The heroes were ripped and the playsets were epic. Combine that aesthetic with DC’s greatest Super Heroes and Super-Villains and you get DC Primal Age—a brutal, barbaric world ruled by ferocious warriors. Superman and his beast ride Krypto the Superdog are teaming up with The Flash against Black Manta, Lex Luthor and Bizarro. The weapons are enormous, the attire is rugged and the battles promise to be epic. Horde them all!”

Head on over to our Funko London Toy Fair master list to keep track of all the new Pop figure releases and where you can reserve them for your collection. You can also check out our Funko page for details on standout waves like the DC Primal Age collection.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.