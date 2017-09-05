Funko’s Latest Wave Of Wonder Woman Figures Are The Best Yet

Disclosure: If you purchase something featured here, we may earn a commission.

There are a seemingly infinite amount of Funko Pop figures floating around out there, but if you're going for something inspirational to put in your cubicle, Wonder Woman will fit the bill. And the Bob Ross Pop. They just make sense together right?

(Photo: Funko)

That having been said, Funko's latest wave of Wonder Woman figures are their best yet. First off, we have their Dorbz Ridez figure which looks like an even cuter version of the Wonder Woman Movie Q-Fig MAX figure from QMx. It's available to pre-order here.

The Pop figure wave includes Diana disguised in her cloak, Etta Candy wielding the God-Killer, and Wonder Woman's shield and Antiope. All of those figures are available to pre-order here.

Finally, Hot Topic will be getting an exclusive Diana with ice cream Pop figure sometime in the near future. When it arrives, it will be available here. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the new figures in the Funko Wonder Woman lineup.

In Wonder Woman, before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that's raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

Wonder Woman was directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg, based on a story by Heinberg, Zack Snyder, and Jason Fuchs. Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, and Elena Anaya.