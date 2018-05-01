‘Gotham’: Jerome White Band Trailer Released

In preparation of the villains taking over Gotham, and the potential introduction of the Joker, FOX has unveiled a terrifying new trailer for what’s to come over the last few episodes of the season.

Dubbed Jerome’s “White Band” trailer, this new Gotham preview is all about the chaos that’s ready to come down on the city. By the looks of things, Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne are going to have their hands full, and saving the city doesn’t seem like a viable option.

Check out the full trailer in the video above!

Cameron Monaghan, who plays Jerome (and possibly also the Joker) on Gotham, teased the arrival of the trailer this morning. He tweeted at David Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne, asking him if “Bruce will be able to defend” Gotham. He also asked his co-star, “Want a sneak peek of what you’ll be facing?”

Dear @realdavidmazouz

Do you think Bruce will be able to defend #Gotham?

Want a sneak peek of what you’ll be facing? — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) April 2, 2018

The teases from Monaghan continued just a few minutes later. The actor followed his taunts up with a message for all of the Gotham fans who follow him.

“How about you, Internet? Want a preview of the next two weeks of madness?”

How about you, internet? Want a preview of the next two weeks of madness?

💚💜 — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) April 2, 2018

Monaghan succeeded in building up hype for the trailer which came shortly after the cryptic tweet, but nothing could prepare fans for what came next.

The White Band trailer followed Jerome’s story throughout the first four seasons of Gotham, before diving into what’s coming next for the character. When the new footage begins, Jerome gathers almost every villain in Gotham City and sits them down for a “Mandatory Brunch Meeting.” Jerome dubs this jolly group, The Legion of Horribles, which is a perfectly fitting name for the crew that’s been assembled.

Throughout the rest of the trailer, Gotham sets up a mystery that it promises is filled with twists and reveals that no one will see coming. Based on Bruce’s dialogue here, it sounds as though his father had something to do with what’s going on, and dealt with a mysterious man that’s referenced on several occasions.

Could this finally be the introduction of the Joker? We’ll find out over the course of the next two weeks, as Gotham begins it’s most chaotic story arc yet.

Are you excited about what Gotham has in store? What do you think is at the center of this disturbing mystery? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Check out the trailer in the video above, and be sure to tune in to Gotham on Thursday night at 8pm ET on FOX.