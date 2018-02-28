New ‘Gotham’ Photos Reveal Jim Gordon With a Mustache

Holy mustache, Batman!

Gotham has spent four years giving fans the untold and intriguing backstories of some of Batman’s most popular supporting characters, eventually leading to many of them taking on the mantles and mannerisms they’re known for in the comics. Remember when Oswald Cobblepot was called “Penguin” for the very first time? Or when Selina picked up a whip?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is taking these evolutions one step further in a coming episode, and giving fans one of the most iconic character designs in Batman history: Jim Gordon‘s mustache.

In the photos, which you can see in the gallery below, GCPD captain Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) has finally found the facial hair his character has been so well known for over the years. Throughout the series, the young Gordon hasn’t quite grown into the look, having sported a cleanly-shaved face since day one.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7243]

However, something has changed, seemingly overnight. The photos, from the March 8 episode titled “A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness,” show an old time party at Wayne Manor. The dapper Jim Gordon is sporting a thin, but very recognizable mustache, joined by a Cleopatra-clad Lee Thompkins (Morena Baccarin) and Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) dressed like she’s straight out of The Great Gatsby.

The other important costume note in these photos belongs to Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor). As you can see in the gallery, as well as in the image below, Penguin is finally donning his iconic top hat.

Unfortunately, judging by the looks of the photos, and the fact that these characters don’t have these looks in this week’s season premiere, this scene is likely some kind of dream or vision. It doesn’t seem like the mustache or the top hat will last very long.

The official synopsis for the episode also teases a dream sequence ahead for young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz), which could allude to these versions of the characters. You can check out the full synopsis here:

Ivy (guest star Peyton List) tracks a secret project on which Wayne Enterprises is working and begins to target anyone that can give her information. Meanwhile, Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) becomes obsessed with Penguin in Arkham. Also, Gordon begins to second guess his deal with Sofia and an unsettling dream sequence shakes up Bruce in the all-new “A Dark Knight: A Beautiful Darkness” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Are you excited for Gotham to return? What do you think about Jim’s new mustache? Let us know in the comments below!