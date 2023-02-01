Gotham Knights: New Photos Offer Best Look Yet at The CW Series (Exclusive)

In just over a month, Gotham Knights will premiere on The CW, bringing a new take on DC lore, featuring an ensemble story centered around supporting characters — new and familiar — from Batman mythos. Now, we're getting our best look yet at the upcoming series thanks to a set of brand-new photos. Shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, these photos feature fresh looks at the series' core cast as well as a few hints at what to expect when Gotham City finds itself without the Dark Knight and some unlikely alliances are made to fight nefarious forces within the city.

What is Gotham Knights about?

Gotham Knights is described as follows: "Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. Gotham Knights is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger."

The series stars Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, and Rahart Adams as Brody March.

Gotham Knights will premiere on March 14th exclusively on The CW.

