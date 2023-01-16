New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW

The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.

When Batman falls, who will rise? The series premiere of #CWGothamKnights airs Tuesday, March 14 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/nCJ4ny7pAW — Gotham Knights (@TheCW_GothamK) January 16, 2023

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will also star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Who else appears in Gotham Knights?

In addition to the cast listed above, it was announced last year that Damon Dayoub (Stitchers, Chicago Fire) and Lauren Stamile (Complications, Grey's Anatomy) had been cast in the series in heavily recurring roles. Dayoub and Stamile will be portraying Lincoln and Rebecca March, the parents of Brody March (Rahart Adams).

Dayoub's Lincoln March is described as a charismatic, self-made industrialist with designs on becoming Gotham's next mayor, the only thing more important to Lincoln than his legacy is the power he wields as one of the city's elite. Old-money elegant, Stamile's Rebecca plays the dutiful "Good Wife" to her business mogul husband. A caring and supportive mother, one would never know she's trapped in an unhappy marriage.

"We are absolutely thrilled to add Lauren and Damon to our already stellar cast," showrunners/executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux and co-executive producer Natalie Abrams said in a statement. "It's very fitting for their characters in particular to join our world of Gotham. And while fans of the comics may recognize Lincoln's name, they should expect some twists in the stories to come."

Are you looking forward to Gotham Knights? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!