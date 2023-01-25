Gotham Knights: Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey Cast as Stephanie Brown's Parents

Real-life husband and wife Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey have been cast in the roles of Arthur and Crystal Brown, the parents of Stephanie Brown, in The CW's Gotham Knights. In the comics, Arthur Brown is the supervillain known as Cluemaster -- a role that he approximates on the TV show as the host of a popular game show. Stephanie, whose superhero identity in the comics is Spoiler (but who was also one of a number of characters to be Robin at one point) is a character on Gotham Knights, along with a number of other popular Gotham-based teens.

Both of Stephanie's parents will be recurring characters on the show, which premieres in March after episodes of Superman & Lois on The CW. Sunny Mabrey will make her first appearance in episode 5, while Ethan Embry makes his debut in episode 6.

"We were blown away by Sunny's audition for Gotham Knights," executive producers/showrunners Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux and co-executive producer Natalie Abrams said in a statement. "It was immediately clear she had the expansive emotional range needed to play this deeply polarizing character. And then we were delighted to discover that Sunny's husband is an actor who has many fans among our cast, crew and writers. Ethan's brought Arthur to life in such rich, delightfully disturbing ways. We hope to surprise fans of the mythos with where our story is going, though we'll give you a clue… Quiz Bowl airs weeknights in Gotham."

Here's the official character descriptions from The CW:

ARTHUR BROWN (Ethan Embry) — The meticulous and eccentric host of a Jeopardy-like game show, Arthur is always the smartest person in the room — and he knows it. On the surface, he's charming and perfectly coiffed, with high expectations for his daughter, the only person who comes close to matching his intellect. But a dark side lurks beneath the surface, with Arthur extremely careful to keep his family's personal life from becoming public fodder, even if it means breaking a few rules.

CRYSTAL BROWN (Sunny Mabrey) — Elegant and eye-catching, as the wife of a local celebrity, Crystal exudes a natural, camera-ready charisma. However, to those closest to her, Crystal runs warm as sunshine one minute, and brutally ice cold the next, because she's battling a secret addiction that could ruin the lives of her entire family.

You can check out the official synopsis of Gotham Knights below.

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. Gotham Knights is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Gotham Knights premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW.