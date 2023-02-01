The CW's Gotham Knights Releases New Cast Photos

This spring will bring a new corner of DC television to The CW, with the premiere of Gotham Knights. The live-action series will center around some new and familiar names from Batman's supporting cast, and a new set of photos provide one of the best looks yet at that ensemble. On Tuesday, the network unveiled a series of official photos showcasing the cast of Gotham Knights — Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, and Rahart Adams as Brody March.

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Are you excited for The CW's Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights will premiere on March 14th exclusively on The CW.