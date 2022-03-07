Gotham Knights: Batman Spinoff Casts Cullen and Harper Row

The CW’s Gotham Knights pilot has cast its Row siblings. The Batman characters spinoff series set in Gotham City will star series regulars Tyler DiChiara (The Virgin of Highland Park) and Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) as Cullen and Harper Row, Variety reports. Based on the DC comic book Batman: Gotham Knights, the Bat-spinoff is the latest from executive producer Greg Berlanti (Titans, The CW’s The Flash) and is written and executive produced by Chad Fiveash (Gotham, Krypton) and James Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Batwoman).

Smythe’s Harper Row, who in the comics is the costumed Batman ally called Bluebird, is described as “streetwise, acerbic and often underestimated. The blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts.”

Reads the description for DiChiara’s Cullen Row, “After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, the transgender teen is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles.”

Set in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, Gotham Knights sees his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is the latest from Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, behind the concluded Arrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl. The CW is home to The Flash, Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and Superman & Lois. The series is reportedly disconnected from The CW’s Arrowverse of DCTV shows and is not a spinoff of Batwoman, nor is it connected to the upcoming video game of the same name starring Bat-family members Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.