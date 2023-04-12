Gotham Knights Recap With Spoilers: "More Money, More Problems"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this week's episode of The CW's Gotham Knights, "More Money, More Problems". Read beyond this point at your own risk.

At a bar somewhere in Gotham, a group of men come in to collect cash from the bar owners. The owners are short, however, angering the gangsters so they set the place on fire as punishment. The next morning, Carrie's mom wakes her up for SAT prep class. They talk about schedules and her mom almost busts Carrie over her dirty boots. At the hideout, Stephanie shows up with a possible lead. They are still trying to figure out how Felix Harmon can possibly be The Talon. Stephanie has a lead with Cressida's finances. They find a shell company she was using and Stephanie got their tax returns and they are taking in a lot of money.

At his office, Harvey is visited by Rebecca March. They had a relationship several years ago and Rebecca was concerned that her husband had asked about it. Harvey says that he didn't and says they should stay away from one another. That evening, the fugitives start investigating G&S Holdings (the shell company) and Harper realizes it's connected to the McKillen family — the city's most dangerous mob. Turns out Harper used to date one of the gang members, Dylan. They apparently laundered money for "bad people". They suspect that the McKillens are laundering money for the Court of Owls. Turner has the idea to rob the mob to get their physical financial records.

Carrie thinks Turner's idea is crazy, but because her mom has a shift at the hospital, she can ditch the school parent's luncheon for the mission so she agrees to go. At the GCPD, Harvey speaks with Dr. Chase Meridian and asks her about a "suspect" who claims to be missing time — he's really speaking about himself just in code. He thinks that this suspect might be suffering from identity dysmorphia, which Harvey's father suffered from. Chase realizes Harvey is talking about himself.

The fugitives get to planning while Stephanie deals with the parent luncheon, meaning Stephanie deals with her mom. After the plan is set, the fugitives head to the McKillen warehouse and start their op. They get inside fairly easily and locate the safe where the ledgers would be. They get it without a hitch, but Duela finds a large quantity of cash. She wants to steal it but Carrie says it doesn't belong to them. Harper realizes that it's likely Court of Owls money given the quantity. While they are debating what to do, they get caught by Dylan.

At the luncheon, Stephanie gives her speech and as she's speaking, she witnesses her mother abusing alcohol. After her speech, she goes to confront her mother and is intercepted by Carrie's mom. Carrie's history teacher also finds Carrie's mom and exposes that she's had frequent absences. At Chase's office, Harvey confides about finding the key and not having some memories. She gives him a very plausible explanation for things and tells him he's just afraid of becoming his father, who was apparently abusive because of his mental disorder. Harvey is worried and recounts the horrific abuse he'd endure as well as his father's swap back to being a caring father with no memory of having abused him in the first place. Chase reassures him that he likely didn't inherit the disorder; he would know by know if he had it. She explains his issues away as a trauma response and tells him there is nothing to be concerned about; he's just having really bad anxiety.

Harper tries to sweet talk their way out of things with Dylan, but it doesn't go very well. Her relationship with Dylan ended badly and she's apparently not especially great with people. He decides to turn them in for the reward money and calls for backup. Carrie takes a moment of distraction to take Dylan down and they knock him out but they are stuck inside as the backup tries to get inside. Duela makes some threats over the radio and buys them some time. Cullen confronts Harper about her previous work with the mob. It exposes fractures in their relationship. She reveals that she took the mob job to pay for Cullen's top surgery.

Outside the city, Harvey throws the key to the deceased mayor's car into the river. After he does, his phone rings from an unknown caller. Back in the warehouse, Carrie gets a call from her mother who wants to know where she is. They are still trapped in the warehouse with the police showing up so things just got worse. They decide to be reckless to get out. They set fire to the money — or what appears to be the money. It's actually a bunch of newspapers but it provides the distraction they need to tear out of there in the van with the money. A chase ensues. Since they can't go any faster, they have to slow down the police so Carrie starts throwing cash out of the back of the van. Duela is freaking out about this, but it works as a distraction and the fugitives get away while the people of Gotham collect the scattered money. The redistribution of wealth gets the fugitives their name "the Gotham Knights".

At home, Carrie only barely slides into bed before her mom comes in to check on her. At Stephanie's house, Stephanie finds her mother passed out on the couch having been abusing pills and alcohol. At the hideout, Cullen thanks Harper for everything she's done for him. Later, they also go through the ledger and discover it's all in code. They have to crack the code. They'll need Stephanie's help.

Elsewhere, Harvey wakes up in Rebecca March's bed and he has no idea how he got there — Rebecca says he called her but he doesn't seem to recall that at all, but his phone records indicate he clearly did.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.