Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Teases Harvey Dent's "Tragic" Origin in The CW Series

Gotham Knights makes its debut Tuesday night on The CW, bringing a new take on Gotham City and the world of Batman to the network as it takes on the story of Turnery Hayes, Bruce Wayne's adopted son who ends up accused of his murder after the billionaire is murdered. One of the characters that factors into the series is District Attorney Harvey Dent who, as DC fans know, eventually becomes the villain Two-Face. In Gotham Knights, Dent is played by Supernatural alum Misha Collins and while the series will start with Harvey Dent, it will eventually see the lawman take a villain turn. According to Collins, it's a journey that will get into the "tragic version" of his story.

"It's a pinch me moment for an actor because you get to take this character who was like a champion of the underdog and he's fighting for justice in the city of Gotham to slowly unraveling he has identity dysmorphia," Collins told Today. "We get into his traumatic childhood and all of the ill events to him actually having this psychic break that causes him to become Two Face. So, that's actually like the tragic version of the story. It's pretty great."

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Gotham Knights premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Are you excited for The CW's Gotham Knights? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid!