Gotham Knights: The Talons Attack the GCPD in "Night of the Owls" Clip (Exclusive)

After spending all season trying to avoid being captured — and trying to clear their names — the Gotham Knights found themselves in their worst-case scenario last week when the Court of Owls got the upper hand. Thanks to Rebecca March's machinations, the Knights were framed for the murder of Lincoln March as well as numerous other important members of Gotham's elite after she had her freshly resurrected Talons slaughter the Court. Now, the heroes are right where she wants them behind bars at the GCPD and she's dispatched her Talons to finish the job. The CW has given ComicBook.com an exclusive clip from this week's episode of Gotham Knights, "City of Owls" and in the video above you can see that it's a gruesome attack — but the Knights aren't going down without a fight.

In the clip, multiple Talons descend upon the GCPD, and while that's a bit of a surprise to the still-behind-bars heroes, they aren't entirely dissuaded. They inform the commissioner that they need weapons, particularly those confiscated from the Batcave, if they have any hope of taking the Talons on before Turner informs the commissioner that they know they can do it because they've done it before — they're the Gotham Knights. You can also check out the official episode synopsis below.

UNLEASHING THE DARK SIDE — Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realize that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham. Meanwhile, Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux.

Gotham Knights Cancelled After One Season

Unfortunately, while this week's episode is poised to be an explosive one, it will also stand as the last for Gotham Knights. Earlier this month, The CW cancelled Gotham Knights after just one season and shortly after that announcement, series showrunners James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash took to social media to let fans know that the series was also unable to find a home at another network or streamer despite the best efforts of the studio.

"Thank you for all the kind words and heartfelt support. Since many of you have been asking about the possibility of Gotham Knights finding a new home, we wanted to let you know that, over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network," the statement reads. "There is a great deal of love and support for Gotham Knights at the studio, and at The CW as well. Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn't able to renew the show, and the studio wasn't able to find a new home for it. We can assure you all that it wasn't for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm. Even in a time of severe belt-tightening, the studio spent money and resources in the hope of continuing the show. And though they ultimately weren't successful, their efforts deserve our gratitude."

Misha Collins Also Spoke about Gotham Knights' Cancellation

Harvey Dent actor Misha Collins also recently broke his silence about the series cancellation, thanking fans for their support while expressing disappointment about not getting to fully explore his character's "villain arc".

"Just got back on the grid after unplugging for a week to hear the news that #CWGothamKnights was cancelled by @TheCW and won't be able to find a new home," Collins wrote on Twitter. "I'm in credibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my 'villain arc,' but I'm proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people."

"I'm especially proud that our story about fighting the good fight also gave us opportunities to tell diverse and inclusive stories," he continued. "We need more of that on screen, and while this story may not be going forward, I really believe it helped open that door a little wider for more characters from all backgrounds to shine. Thank you, #BatBrats, for your full-throated support. The show may be ending, but I know this community will keep the light shining against the darkness in the real world. Onward!"

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/7c on The CW. "Night of the Owls" airs June 27th.