Gotham Knights Recap With Spoilers: "City of Owls"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this week's episode of The CW's Gotham Knights, "City of Owls". Read beyond this point at your own risk.

Lincoln March celebrates his victory having won the Gotham mayoral election. While he celebrates, masked figures take a casket out of a crypt — the Talon — and bring him back to life with Stephanie March overseeing. Back at the tower Stephanie and Harper talk, with Stephanie not sure what's next for her after her parents disowning her but they're interrupted by an odd sound. Cullen and Turner also are talking and they hear the same sound. Meanwhile at the trailer, Duela and her mom try to figure out a new name for Duela. They are planning their escape from Gotham.

Stephanie finds the source of the sound and it's a low battery alert for the lapel camera that Turner wore to the gala. They call Carrie and they realize that Lincoln faked the text and Brody is missing — and the footage on the camera may still exist. They need to find it and get the evidence, Stephanie has an idea of where the camera is hidden, but it's a difficult heist. Turner realizes they have schematics because the building the March family lives in was designed by Alan Wayne. However, March is doubling the reward to find the Knights. The Knights realize that this is their time to try to get in the penthouse to get the footage.

Harvey threatens to expose Lincoln and Lincoln fires him. Cullen is impersonating a cop, however, and steals Lincoln's wallet to get the keycard. The break in is on. Stephanie goes to the spot where Brody hid the camera and finds it immediately which means they know something is wrong. However, they are busted by security, though Stephanie and Harper take them down pretty fast. They have to find another exit. They try a mysterious floor N to escape from. It's a secret 13th floor and suddenly the comms break up. Harper also chooses this as a bad time to try to have an emotional conversation with Stephanie and they almost kiss again when Harper spots something: a coffin.

It's Brody's coffin and they hear him screaming inside so they open it up and let him out. He tells them to run and as they do, masked figures enter the space.

In the woods, Duela burns the Joker's card, but hears her mother in distress and goes inside. The job her mom was counting on fell through. Duela tries to come up with ideas, but there's nothing that will give them the money they need. Her mom suggests they get the watches — the Court of Owls watches — and sell them once they're out of Gotham. Duela reluctantly agrees to go get them. Elsewhere, Turner and Cullen try to reestablish comms and Harvey goes to pack his office. He finds a bottle of alcohol that Bruce Wayne had bought him to celebrate his victory and starts drinking, but his phone rings. It's Turner. Turner tells Harvey about the gap floor in Alan Wayne designed buildings and suggests that's where Harvey can find evidence that will clear the names of the Knights.

Brody fights off the masked figures but is shot in the process. Harper attacks the shooter. Cullen and Turner hear it go down as comms were reestablished. Stephanie watches as Brody resurrects. Apparently, he can't die. Brody goes with the Knights to the tower and tells them everything — including that his mother is in charge of the Owls. Harper looks over the video footage, but it doesn't prove anything that they need. They will need to take off their masks. Brody knows about a party the Court is having however and it's a new opportunity to unmask them. Elsewhere, Rebecca is preparing for the party when she's informed about the break in. Carrie moves to head out and help the Knights and is caught by her mom.

Harvey goes to Wayne Tower and opens the elevator panel and finds access to a secret floor. At the tower, Duela shows up as the Knights are planning to unmask the court. They aren't happy to see her. Turner confronts her about what her mom did to him and she realizes that Turner is the payday that fell through. Turner tells Duela that they're her family too, but she says they're doing fine without her and leaves.

The party gets underway with Rebecca in charge, unmasking herself as she presides over things and addressing the group. Everyone in attendance is going to be given Electrum so they can live forever. At Wayne Tower, Harvey finds the hidden floor. There he discovers a bunch of open coffins and at the party, numerous Talons emerge from the shadows. It's all the former Talons restored. The Knights show up at the party. Harper and Stephanie kiss before preparing for their attack. Lincoln confronts Rebecca about her plan. She dresses him down and Lincoln collapses. Rebecca poisoned him. He will be determined to be the head of the Court by authorities and then he'll die but the Court will go on. He's essentially taking the fall.

The Knights make it to the party only to discover that everyone inside is dead, their throats slashed, presumably by the Talons. Brody discovers his father is also dead and they realize they need to find his mother. Meanwhile, Harvey discovers that Rebecca March is Dr. Leviticus — and much older than anyone realized. At the same time, the Knights realize they've been set up. The police arrive and they are captured. They played right into Rebecca's plans.

Harvey also discovers that Alan Wayne was at one point engaged to Rebecca, who shows up to speak with Harvey. She explains to Harvey what she did with Electrum and that she fell in love with him. She tells him he set up Lincoln and that she doesn't want to be alone anymore. She asks Harvey to start over with her. He rejects her and she has him dragged off.

The Knights are dragged into GCPD and put behind bars. Duela hears about it on the news while her mom goes over the watches. Duela is distressed and tells her mom that she can't go with her. She must get the Knights out, but her mom drugs her. Her mother is going to turn her in for the money. Elsewhere, Rebecca sends the Talons to kill the Knights.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.