Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Says Fan Support For The CW Series is "Really Lovely" (Exclusive)

The CW's Gotham Knights hasn't even completed its first season on the network, but it's already developed a loyal and vocal fanbase. Each week, fans are active online showing their support for the DC inspired series and, as they wait for a decision regarding Gotham Knight's renewal fate, they've even launched a campaign asking The CW to renew the series for a second season. The fan response to the show has been so positive, that series star Misha Collins told ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum that, even coming from another fan-favorite series like Supernatural it was surprising, but it's been really lovely to see just how much the show means to fans.

"Gosh. I mean, I'm coming from Supernatural, right? Which was my previous show, which had such a devoted following that I couldn't understand it. I found it completely baffling. So, coming into this world, I guess I didn't really expect that fandom to follow, and it does seem that some of it has," Collins said. "And it's been kind of gratifying to see the extent to which the fans have organically rallied around the cause of preserving the show, which is, as far as we actors on the show are concerned, something that's pretty much out of our hands. And we haven't really been... Other than crossing our fingers and hoping that a decision that a second season is green-lit is made by the powers that be, we haven't really been beating the drum about that particular cause, so it's been really lovely to see the fans rallying to save Gotham Knights and to find that we, actors, on the show are kind of hitching our wagons to their horses. We're like, 'Yeah. Save Gotham Knights, everyone. Which is, I think maybe, a little bit backwards, but it's just how this is organically unfolded, which has been kind of cool."

Fans have launched the "Renew Gotham Knights" campaign.

Fans of Gotham Knights have launched a grassroots campaign to save the series, going so far as to put together a video they shared on social media highlighting themselves standing under "Renew Gotham Knights" billboards in various locations; the combined video plays as a testimony to how many people love Gotham Knights, and how far they are (literally) willing to go to save it.

"Gotham Knights fans have sent up the Bat Signal!" the tweet reads. "@TheCW, #CWGothamKnights fans have banded together and we will keep rallying for this awesome show! Please hear us and #RenewGothamKnights! @TheCW_GothamK @warnerbrostv @NXSTMediaGroup @BSSchwartz #CWGothamKnights".

When will The CW decide Gotham Knight's fate?

Last week as part of the network's fall scheduling press conference The CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz said a decision about the series is coming sooner rather than later.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said at a press conference today, where The CW announced their fall schedule. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.