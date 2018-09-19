‘Gotham’ Actor Says “No One Is Safe” in Season 5

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is going to begin with nearly an entire cast of characters stranded in a violent uprising known as No Man’s Land, leaving just about every single one of them in extreme danger. While most of these characters have found their way around such violent ends in this past, it seems as though the same may not necessarily be true of Season 5.

According to one of the show’s recurring actors, Andrew Sellon who plays Mr. Penn, “no one is safe” in this new iteration of Gotham City.

“If you thought Gotham was a tough town before, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” Sellon told Bam Smack Pow. “No Man’s Land is literally a war zone, and absolutely no one is safe. There’s danger – and potentially death – around every corner. But somehow out of all the anarchy and violence, a couple of heroes are rising.”

Despite the fact that the show is coming to an end, Sellon made it clear that everyone is still having a blast on set. It may be bittersweet, but all of the cast and crew continue to enjoy working alongside one another.

“The vibe on set continues to be amazing, if bittersweet. We’re all going to miss being together big-time, but we’re cherishing every wacky moment,” the actor said. “I’ve been on a lot of sets; this one remains extraordinary for its commitment to the vision and its close-knit family vibe. What an amazing family we have.”

“Despite having our season shortened, everyone is there delivering 150 percent to give Gotham‘s fans the insanely high quality they’ve come to expect”, Sellon continued. “Fans won’t be disappointed. Every show has to end sometime, and if anything, the cast and crew have bonded that much more in our determination to send Gotham out in the style it deserves.”

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to air sometime in early 2019 on FOX.