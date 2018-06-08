‘Gotham’: Jim Gordon Will Have Facial Hair in Season 5

While Jim Gordon’s mustache in Gotham Season 4 may have only been part of a twisted dream, it’s becoming a reality in the show’s fifth and final installment. That’s right folks, the eventual police commissioner of Gotham City is growing out his facial hair for Season 5.

Following last week’s devastating season finale, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Gotham executive producer John Stephens about what’s to come in the final season when it returns to FOX next year. While there is a ton still being kept under wraps, Stephens did note that many of the popular Batman characters, including Bruce Wayne himself, would fully embrace their comic book counterparts by the time the show came to an end, saying that fans “can expect full satisfaction on those counts.”

This means Selina will become Catwoman, Bruce Wayne will become Batman, and yes, Jim Gordon will be sporting the classic facial hair he’s been missing on the prequel series.

According to Stephens, star Ben McKenzie is already hard at work bringing that mustache to life.

“Ben is growing his facial hair as we speak,” Stephens added.

As comic fans know, Jim Gordon has always donned a thick mustache, though McKenzie’s younger version of the character has long been clean-shaven. He had a thin mustache for one scene earlier this season, but it was all part of a vision Bruce was experiencing, thanks to a toxin from Poison Ivy.

Not only did Stephens admit that Gordon’s facial hair was on the way, but a little digging around on social media provided even more evidence. McKenzie hasn’t posted any pictures of himself on his Instagram account since the finale, but wife and Gotham co-star Morena Baccarin did share a photo of their family on Mother’s Day, less than two weeks ago.

As you can see in the photo, that facial hair is coming in strong!

Gotham‘s fourth season has come to an end, and the fifth season will air on FOX sometime in early 2019.