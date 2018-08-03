‘Gotham’ Star Teasing “Big Things” for Penguin in Season 5

Heading into the final season of Gotham on FOX, the city is on the brink of destruction, and it looks as though Oswald Cobblepot is preparing one last push to take control. Penguin is in store for “big things” this season, according to the man who plays him.

In the couple of weeks since filming began on Gotham Season 5, the show’s producers and cast members have been active on social media, sharing plenty of cryptic set photos. Most of these photos have come from EP Danny Cannon, including a shot of Penguin’s bust, painted on the side of a building.

Cannon’s initial post with the image didn’t offer any comment or context. However, Penguin star Robin Lord Taylor reposted the same photo on his own account, along with a short message to the fans about what’s ahead for his beloved character.

“Big things in store for our little bird,” Taylor wrote in the post.

When we last saw Oswald Cobblepot in the Gotham Season 4 finale, the city had just been largely evacuated. As riots broke out and looters flooded the streets, Gotham‘s biggest villains took the opportunity to mark their territory, preparing for the new world ahead.

Of course, Penguin took over his own territory in the middle of the city. Characters like Barbara, Firefly, Mr. Freeze, and others were also seen marking off their own piece of land. Judging by the photo, it looks like Penguin will be using a personal logo to show rival gangs where his territory begins and ends. Then again, it also looks like he’s preparing to take over the entire city, as soon as he gets the chance.

When you really think about it, hasn’t that always been what Penguin wanted most?

Are you excited for Gotham Season 5? What do you think Penguin is up to? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Gotham‘s fifth and final season is set to air in early 2019 on FOX.