‘Gotham’ Final Season Premiere to Get Early Screening at Paley Center

If you can’t wait until January to get your first glimpse at Gotham‘s final season, you might just be in luck. FOX is going to be screening the Season 5 premiere of its Batman prequel series about three weeks before its on air premiere.

The Paley Center for Media in New York City will be airing the first episode of Gotham Season 5 on Wednesday, December 12th at 7:30 pm ET. The screening will be followed by a discussion about the making of the new season with Gotham’s cast and producers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gotham stars Ben McKenzie, David Mazouz, Robin Lord Taylor, Sean Pertwee, Camren Bicondova, Chris Chalk, Corey Michael Smith, Morena Baccarin, and Erin Richards will all be attendance. They’ll be joined by executive producers John Stephens and Danny Cannon.

Tickets for the event are on sale now on the Paley Center website and cost $44 each. If you’re a Paley member, tickets are just $35.

While this early premiere is certainly exciting, it does mark the beginning of the end for Gotham. This season, which was extended to a total of 12 episodes, will bring the story of Batman’s origin to a close. As the finale draws ever closer, the cast is preparing to say goodbye to their co-stars that they’d been working alongside for the previous five years.

During a visit to the Gotham set, ComicBook.com spoke with young Bruce Wayne star David Mazouz about the series he grew up working on coming to a close.

“Geez. What’s it like going through this? It’s hard,” Mazouz said. “I have this tendency to live in the moment, I’ve kind of found that about myself so I’m not really, like even though I try to, which I don’t often, even when I try to, it’s kind of hard to realize that this is really almost it and we’re really coming to a close and this era, defining era of my life, has almost ended. You know, we just had our very last scene in Wayne Manor yesterday with Sean [Pertwee] which is just weird to think about because I had so many, I mean, I probably spent cumulative weeks in there.

“So it’s hard, and very nostalgic, but again, I don’t know. I’m saying that I feel like that’s the answer I’m supposed to give but really I’m just kind of living in the moment, living day-by-day and I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until it’s actually over. If that makes any sense.”

Are you sad to say goodbye to Gotham next year? What will you miss most about the show? Let us know in the comments!

Gotham is set to air its fifth and final season premiere on Thursday, January 3, 2019 on FOX.