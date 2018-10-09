‘Gotham’ Showrunner Reveals Villains That Didn’t Make the Cut in Season 5

Gotham is completely full of villains, ranging from Batman’s most iconic bad guys to some of the more obscure criminals in DC Comics lore. It should come as no surprise that, entering into an arc in which chaos controls the entire city, the series is bringing on more villains than ever for its final season. Characters like Bane, Magpie, Mutant Leader, and several others are all set to appear on Gotham in Season 5, but there were initially supposed to be even more villains on the screen when Gotham returns next year.

During a recent visit to the set of Gotham, ComicBook.com spoke to showrunner John Stephens about the onset of villainy plaguing the city when the show returns. After teasing the arrival of Bane, we asked him which villains didn’t make the cut in Season 5.

Sadly, there are a couple of awesome villains that we won’t get to see on Gotham before the show comes to a close.

“I’ve been trying to get Condiment King in for five years, but every time I pitch Condiment King, people are like, ‘we’re not going to be doing Condiment King,’” Stephens said.

“We do have a couple things like that coming. We have … because we were never able, at the end of the day, unfortunately, to get in the Ventriloquist, which especially for No Man’s Land feels like something we should have done, you know? But every time we wrote him in, he just kept getting squeezed out by the story, so we have Easter Eggs with him in the story, obviously. And we have smaller gangs that feature in throughout no-man’s-land that we’ve put into the story as well. But I would say Ventriloquist is probably the big one that we didn’t do. But otherwise not so much.”

While the arrival of Bane is certainly exciting for Batman fans, who wouldn’t want to see a live-action Condiment King on TV? That would have been one of the most ridiculous and wonderful things Gotham has ever done, and it’s kind of disappointing to know that it’ll never happen.

Now that Gotham is coming to an end, maybe it’s time for that Condiment King spinoff we’ve all been asking for.

Gotham returns for its fifth and final season on FOX in 2019.