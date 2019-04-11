War Comes to ‘Gotham’ in New “They Did What?” Photos

There are only two episodes of Gotham left, and we already know that the series finale will center around a Gotham City ten years in the future, where fully-realized versions of Batman, Catwoman, Joker, Commissioner Gordon, and many others will inhabit the streets. But how does the show from No Man’s Land to a once again thriving city? That question will be answered in the penultimate episode of the series, “They Did What?” and it finally brings all of the conflict in Gotham’s final season to its breaking point.

Remember the flash-forward scene in the Season 5 premiere that showed Jim Gordon fighting alongside Penguin and Riddler? This is the battle that the show has been building toward since that final scene. Under the orders of Nyssa al Ghul, Bane will make his final attack on Gotham Central, trying to cut the city off from the rest of the country for good.

This week, FOX revealed the first photos from the penultimate episode, which airs on April 18th, and they depict the massive battle that we’ve been waiting for. Jim is leading his troops on the wall, while Bane attacks from the ground. A true war is about to break out on Gotham.

Check out the official synopsis for “They Did What?” below, followed by all 18 new images from the episode.

“As Bane (guest star Shane West) enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Jaime Murray) kidnaps Barbara’s newborn daughter, with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce’s decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina in the all-new ‘They Did What?’”

Ready for War

Ready for War Pt. 2

Bane on a Tank

FIRE!

Bring it on

Bane Vapes

Bruce & Selina

Poppin’ Collars

Hand in Hand

Martha!

Who Dat?

Victory?

Jim Gordon, but With a Tie

Harvey Gets a Medal

The Whole Crew (and a Baby)

Commissioner, Meet Batman

Baby Batgirl

You and Me