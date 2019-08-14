Grant Morrison’s Next Story in The Green Lantern Rewrites Reality

While Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp go on a brief hiatus to prepare for the second “season” of their acclaimed The Green Lantern, Morrison will team up with artist Xermanico for an ambitious and universe-spanning adventure taking place over three issues beginning in October, titled Green Lantern: Blackstars. Per DC’s official description, “Across the DC universe, come November 2019, once-familiar faces wielding Lantern power rings now wear a different uniform and enforce a new type of galactic law. The Green Lantern Corps is dead—long live the Blackstars in a new three-issue miniseries, Green Lantern: Blackstars, by Grant Morrison and Xermanico!”

Who are the Blackstars? What are they? Answers will be revealed as the unstoppable Blackstars set their sights on the demons of Ysmault, Mongul…and a tiny, backwater planet called Earth in Green Lantern: Blackstars #1. The series, which launches on November 6 and features a triptych of interconnected covers by Sharp, will set the stage for The Green Lantern stories to come in 2020.

“Oa is the skeleton-paved haunt of vengeful demons,” Morrison said in a statement. “And the Blackstars—a sinister cult of universal peace and harmony, involving surrender to the will of the insidious and/or possibly illuminated Controller Mu—are in the process of subjugating the universe to their creed.”

Following the catastrophic events of The Green Lantern #12 by Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp, scheduled to hit shelves October 2nd, 2019, no Green Lanterns can be found patrolling their space sectors…not a single power ring lights the darkness! What happens in the finale of Morrison and Sharp’s incredible year-long run is shrouded in mystery, but the Green Lantern Corps is no more! Scratch that—they never existed in the first place. What has Hal Jordan done?

“Jordan’s one of the Blackstars’ primary operatives,” said Morrison. “He’s central, although the Cosmic Vampire Countess Belzebeth vies with him for control of the narrative in Blackstars. Hal Jordan is the kind of man who will excel in any situation, so naturally he’s an elite Blackstar in this altered-continuity.”

Green Lantern: Blackstars #1, written by Grant Morrison with art by Xermanico, debuts in comic book stores and online retailers on Wednesday, November 6th with the first of three triptych covers by Liam Sharp and a variant cover by The Boys co-creator Darick Robertson.