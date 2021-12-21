Bane Trends After Fans Pick Him Over Thanos & Green Goblin For Interesting Reason

Batman villain Bane is trending on social media after fans debated who was the best dialogue among him, Green Goblin, and Thanos. It’s a weird question that really turns into who’s your favorite villain. There are really no wrong choices in @rudesoffice’s post, but The Dark Knight Rises fans have been showing up for their boy. Both the scene where he blows up the stadium and his confrontation with Batman early on highlight just how menacing and eloquent this particular villain is. This whole question probably spirals out of Willem Dafoe just owning moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, some larger MCU fans had to assert that Thanos is also worthy of consideration. Interestingly, both The Mad Titan and Bane both have this philosopher sociopath thing working for them. As evidenced by both of them having the most responders in this informal poll. Check out some of the arguments down below:

If there’s a version of the villain in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe, Dave Bautista would love to play Bane. He told Collider about it earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/rudesoffice/status/1472673090823876611?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“There are certain characters I’ve latched on to over the past 10, 20 years, and Bane was one of them,” Bautista revealed. “No discredit to Tom Hardy’s version of Bane, I love that performance, I loved that film. I’d just love a crack at it. I think I could bring an interesting twist to it and I think I could do the character justice. Not only in performance, but also in physicality. I’d love that role where I’d have to go back up to 320 pounds just to play this character, like that it would happen. I could … play Bane in a way that’s not only menacing and ominous but also freakishly intelligent. Bane would be the type of character that’s so menacing and so terrifying and so intelligent, he would hardly ever raise his voice.”

Who do you think has the most memorable quotes? Let us know down in the comments!

A great point

thanos or bane for me but one thing i tell you batman turned off the lights against bane and bane hit em so hard the damn lights flashed back on https://t.co/4HzouBhdye — Amani.🌟 (@amaniwyd) December 21, 2021

“Do you feel in charge?”

1. ebony maw should be in this.



2. thanos stayed fairly monotone in his voice and delivery matters when you dropping bars.



3. bane delicately placed his hand on a grown man’s shoulder before he snapped his neck and said “do you feel in charge?” https://t.co/n4EpufxNIk — What We Watch ® (@mspeacherino) December 21, 2021

A surprise entrant

https://twitter.com/KublaiK1/status/1472899202019700750?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This got a chuckle

https://twitter.com/RafaFerdinand1/status/1473282764426428423?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

BARS

Bane had bars fa days https://t.co/BFf6yObPoc — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) December 21, 2021

Don’t sleep

https://twitter.com/sewgiib/status/1473107214772621312?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

On God

Thanos was menacing,

Bane said everything with swag,

But I truly believed EVERY WORD this man Willem Dafoe said on God https://t.co/sqTQ6aGxmC — Nicolas Burke (@Nick_Burke96) December 20, 2021

Blender

Bane had batman in a blender from start to finish https://t.co/Na8i4ACWhw pic.twitter.com/pz3eeP51fQ — Hasani (@not21cabbages) December 21, 2021

I’ll admit, I laughed

Bane said “Peace has cost you your own strength. Victory has defeated you” and punched Batman with his own fist https://t.co/ZT5NZKJrgl — EK Dion (@edsoulchild) December 20, 2021

Jeez. But you’re not wrong