Bane Trends After Fans Pick Him Over Thanos & Green Goblin For Interesting Reason

Batman villain Bane is trending on social media after fans debated who was the best dialogue among him, Green Goblin, and Thanos. It’s a weird question that really turns into who’s your favorite villain. There are really no wrong choices in @rudesoffice’s post, but The Dark Knight Rises fans have been showing up for their boy. Both the scene where he blows up the stadium and his confrontation with Batman early on highlight just how menacing and eloquent this particular villain is. This whole question probably spirals out of Willem Dafoe just owning moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, some larger MCU fans had to assert that Thanos is also worthy of consideration. Interestingly, both The Mad Titan and Bane both have this philosopher sociopath thing working for them. As evidenced by both of them having the most responders in this informal poll. Check out some of the arguments down below:
If there’s a version of the villain in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe, Dave Bautista would love to play Bane. He told Collider about it earlier this year.
“There are certain characters I’ve latched on to over the past 10, 20 years, and Bane was one of them,” Bautista revealed. “No discredit to Tom Hardy’s version of Bane, I love that performance, I loved that film. I’d just love a crack at it. I think I could bring an interesting twist to it and I think I could do the character justice. Not only in performance, but also in physicality. I’d love that role where I’d have to go back up to 320 pounds just to play this character, like that it would happen. I could … play Bane in a way that’s not only menacing and ominous but also freakishly intelligent. Bane would be the type of character that’s so menacing and so terrifying and so intelligent, he would hardly ever raise his voice.”
