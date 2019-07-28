Green Lantern Concept Art Reveals Character Cut From Movie

It’s hard to deny that 2011’s Green Lantern movie was pretty ambitious in terms of including characters, but it sounds like more could have been in store. Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz recently took to Instagram to share a piece he did for the project, for a female alien character who was ultimately not included in the film. As Marantz revealed, the character was set to be a fallen Green Lantern who was infected by Parallax and could have potentially led to Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds) getting his Lantern ring.

Ultimately, the film started with Parallax escaping from (and nearly killing) Abin Sur, who commands his Lantern ring to find a new host shortly before dying. A piece of Parallax remains with Abin Sur, and later infects Hector Hammond (Peter Sarsgaard). While it sounds like this female character would have added one extra step to Abin Sur and Parallax’s conflict, it’s hard to deny that her character design is interesting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the middling-at-best response to Green Lantern, DC will be trying to reintroduce the characters in a whole new way in Green Lantern Corps, a film that is currently being written by Geoff Johns.

“You look at everything that worked and didn’t work, on anything,” Johns explained last year. “Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot. The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it, is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

“And right now, look, I’m just writing a script, and hopefully this script gets into a place where Warner Bros., and DC, Walter and everybody — [once] they’re really excited about it, when we get that right, then we’ll move ahead on the project,” Johns added. “But we gotta get it right.”

What do you think of this Green Lantern concept art? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!