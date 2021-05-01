Green Lantern Movie Rumored to Still Be in the Works After HBO Max Series

✖

Green Lantern is still getting a movie according to a new rumor. A source told Heroic Hollywood that a Green Lantern Corps movie is currently being developed. The story is centering on John Stewart with Hal Jordan being a sort of mentor figure. Geoff Johns was the last name attached as a writer, but it is unknown if he’s still the one leading the charge. Fans will be happy to hear about this, especially after this week’s fervor surrounding a Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Warner Bros. wasn’t too keen on a debut appearance for one of the characters without an establishing movie beforehand. Wayne T. Carr would have played the member of the Corps. The scene that he appeared in has become the latest cause that the SnyderVerse faithful have rallied behind. They want to see the footage and have already started a hashtag to get it out in the public eye. It remains to be seen if the company will meet their demands.

Marc Guggenheim is the executive producer on the upcoming HBO Max Green Lantern series. He spoke with Comicbook.com about how the TV adaptation will differ.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally-held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie," Guggenheim explained. "I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie."

HBO Max released a description of their Green Lantern TV series:

From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.

