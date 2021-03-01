Green Lantern HBO Max Series Set to Begin Filming Next Month

✖

The DC Comics Universe continues to expand with the production set to begin on Green Lantern, the HBO Max series focusing on the premier team of space cops patrolling the cosmos with the strength of their own willpower. Now we know when the show focusing on the Green Lantern Corps will begin filming for the streaming service, where it will focus on three different eras in the team's history while unraveling a mystery that could have a major impact on the DC Universe. According to this new production listing, we won't have to wait much longer to find out just how the Green Lantern Corps will shake up the franchise.

In a new listing from the Film & Television Industry Alliance, Green Lantern is planning to begin filming on April 12th. These dates are subject to change, of course, especially in the age of COVID-19 protocols.

The series will focus on popular members of the Corps throughout its history, including Alan Scott, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, and the eventual villain Sinestro. The series is also rumored to explore multiple timelines, going from the early days of the Green Lantern on Earth to the intergalactic reign of the Corps across the galaxy and, finally, a dark era in the present day.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim previously spoke with ComicBook.com about why Green Lantern will work better as a TV series rather than a movie. Though it will be serialized, Guggenheim stressed that it will still have the production values of a big budget film.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally-held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie," said Guggenheim. "I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie."

Read the synopsis for Green Lantern below:

From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps.