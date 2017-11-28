Here’s What Ricky Whittle Could Look Like as Green Lantern

Now that Justice League has paved the way for the Green Lanterns to join the universe of DC films, and Green Lantern Corps is in some stage of development, fans are anxiously awaiting any kind of casting news or rumor regarding the collection of galactic heroes.

On Monday, American Gods star Ricky Whittle’s name was thrown into the mix for John Stewart, as Green Lantern screenwriter Michael Green suggested that the actor would be perfect for the role. Thanks to BossLogic, we have an idea as to how Whittle would look in all green, and it seems like a solid choice.

BossLogic tweeted out an image of Whittle as Green Lantern in the early hours of Tuesday morning. With his glaring green eyes and perfectly-edged beard, Whittle looks to have the style of John Stewart down-pat.

“I’ll probably get angry texts if I don’t say what’s in my heart which is that Ricky Whittle would make a fantastic John Stewart,” Michael Green said when asked about casting the next Green Lantern.

The writer, who penned 2011’s Green Lantern film starring Ryan Reynolds, says the world is ready for more from the character.

“I feel like my experience on Green Lantern is very much unfinished and there are stories to tell there,” Green said. “That was not a film that turned out the way we’d hoped going in and I think there is an appetite for a better version of that.”